Residents are coming together to hold a prayer vigil for a 14-year-old Waxahachie boy killed in a go-cart accident last weekend.

The vigil will be held at the site of the accident – 288 Becky Lane – at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19.

Organizers are asking well-wishers to bring “any light source you might have other than candles due to a burn ban.” Cellphones, flashlights and lanterns are acceptable.

The business at 289 Becky Lane is reportedly allowing attendees to use its parking lot during the event.

At around 1:00 p.m. last Sunday the teen was reportedly driving a go-cart when it struck a culvert, went airborne and landed on top of him. He was transported to a local hospital where he passed away.