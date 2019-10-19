High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 17-19 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 24-26: (Note: x - clinched playoff berth)

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

x-DeSoto 4-0 7-0 299 105

Cedar Hill 4-0 5-2 300 187

Mans. Summit 3-1 6-1 237 121

S. Gr. Prairie 3-1 4-3 184 163

M. Lake Ridge 1-3 3-4 231 278

Mansfield 1-3 2-5 159 261

Waxahachie 0-4 1-6 190 338

Grand Prairie 0-4 0-7 46 266

Friday, Oct. 18

Mansfield 56, Waxahachie 30*

Cedar Hill 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 24*

Mansfield Summit 21, South Grand Prairie 17*

DeSoto 59, Grand Prairie 7*

Thursday, Oct. 24

DeSoto at Mansfield Summit*

Friday, Oct. 25

Waxahachie at Grand Prairie*

Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mansfield*

South Grand Prairie at Cedar Hill*

---

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Aledo 5-0 6-1 361 152

Burl. Cent. 5-1 7-1 295 230

Midlothian 3-2 5-2 270 105

Burleson 3-3 5-3 304 262

Cleburne 2-3 4-3 271 187

Waco Univ. 2-3 4-3 194 210

Everman 2-3 2-5 153 174

Joshua 1-4 1-6 138 361

Arl. Seguin 1-5 1-7 117 277

Friday, Oct. 18

Aledo 45, Cleburne 0*

Everman 45, Burleson 28*

Burleson Centennial 42, Waco University 12*

Joshua 21, Arlington Seguin 18*

(Midlothian bye)

Friday, Oct. 25

Midlothian at Burleson*

Aledo at Waco University*

Burleson Centennial at Joshua*

Everman at Cleburne*

(Arlington Seguin bye)

---

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Red Oak 4-0 6-1 395 153

Seagoville 4-0 6-1 224 136

So. Oak Cliff 3-1 5-2 253 116

D. Kimball 2-2 5-2 270 126

D. Adamson 1-3 3-4 144 203

D. Spruce 1-3 2-5 137 239

D. Conrad 1-3 1-6 59 321

D. Jefferson 0-4 0-7 56 349

Thursday, Oct. 17

South Oak Cliff 61, Dallas Spruce 0*

Seagoville 30, Dallas Kimball 27*

Dallas Conrad 21, Dallas Jefferson 17*

Friday, Oct. 18

Red Oak 70, Dallas Adamson 0*

Friday, Oct. 25

Dallas Conrad at Red Oak*

Dallas Adamson at Dallas Kimball*

Seagoville at South Oak Cliff*

Dallas Spruce at Dallas Jefferson*

---

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

x-Ennis 6-0 7-1 306 117

Corsicana 5-1 6-2 231 154

Royse City 4-1 6-1 200 89

Greenville 3-2 4-3 204 148

North Forney 2-3 4-3 282 170

Forney 1-4 2-5 88 243

Sulphur Spgs. 1-4 1-6 126 234

Kaufman 1-4 1-6 92 287

Terrell 1-5 1-7 106 245

Friday, Oct. 18

Ennis 52, Forney 0*

Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 14*

Royse City 17, Greenville 14*

Kaufman 34, Terrell 33*

(North Forney bye)

Friday, Oct. 25

Kaufman at Royse City*

Greenville at Sulphur Springs*

Corsicana at Forney*

North Forney at Terrell*

(Ennis bye)

---

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Mid. Heritage 2-0 4-3 292 237

Crandall 2-0 5-2 176 129

Life Wax. 1-1 5-2 301 180

Mabank 1-1 6-1 226 87

Athens 0-2 4-3 257 269

Quinlan Ford 0-2 4-3 207 185

Friday, Oct. 18

Mid. Heritage 75, Athens 42*

Crandall 35, Life Waxahachie 8*

Mabank 21, Quinlan Ford 0*

Friday, Oct. 25

Crandall at Mid. Heritage*

Mabank at Life Waxahachie*

Athens at Quinlan Ford*

---

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Glen Rose 2-0 3-5 201 256

Godley 1-0 6-1 318 143

Hillsboro 1-1 3-5 259 215

Venus 0-1 1-6 104 362

Ferris 0-2 1-7 197 341

Friday, Oct. 18

Glen Rose 34, Ferris 15*

Hillsboro 69, Venus 0*

(Godley bye)

Friday, Oct. 25

Ferris at Venus*

Godley at Glen Rose*

(Hillsboro bye)

---

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Grandview 3-0 7-0 295 71

Whitney 3-0 6-1 303 88

Teague 2-1 3-4 198 249

West 2-2 2-6 151 286

Maypearl 1-2 3-4 181 158

McGregor 1-3 3-5 227 263

Groesbeck 0-4 2-6 109 278

Friday, Oct. 18

Grandview 42, Groesbeck 0*

Whitney 48, West 7*

Teague 42, McGregor 21*

(Maypearl bye)

Friday, Oct. 25

Maypearl at West*

McGregor at Grandview*

Whitney at Teague*

(Groesbeck bye)

---

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Palmer 4-0 7-0 275 92

Buffalo 3-1 5-2 284 177

Edgewood 3-1 5-2 241 199

Mildred 2-2 5-2 255 240

Rice 2-2 4-3 167 218

Bloom. Grove 1-3 3-4 177 171

Scurry-Rosser 1-3 3-4 210 240

Gateway Char. 0-4 0-7 109 360

Friday, Oct. 18

Palmer 41, Edgewood 16*

Rice 40, Mildred 22*

Buffalo 42, Blooming Grove 13*

Scurry-Rosser 50, Gateway Charter 32*

Friday, Oct. 25

Scurry-Rosser at Palmer*

Buffalo at Mildred*

Gateway Charter at Blooming Grove*

Rice at Edgewood*

---

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

x-Bruceville-Eddy 4-0 6-2 327 214

Italy 3-1 5-3 263 201

Bosqueville 3-1 4-4 299 307

Itasca 1-2 3-4 179 137

Riesel 1-2 2-5 197 258

Moody 0-3 1-6 174 356

Axtell 0-3 1-6 54 243

Friday, Oct. 18

Italy 41, Axtell 0*

Bosqueville 69, Moody 38*

Bruceville-Eddy 34, Riesel 16*

(Itasca bye)

Friday, Oct. 25

Itasca at Italy*

Bruceville-Eddy at Moody*

Axtell at Riesel*

(Bosqueville bye)

--

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Avalon 0-0 7-0 389 152

Milford 0-0 5-2 352 285

Coolidge 0-0 5-2 271 244

Penelope 0-0 3-3 234 194

Friday, Oct. 18

(No games scheduled)

Friday, Oct. 25

Milford at Penelope*

Avalon at Coolidge*

--

* — denotes district games