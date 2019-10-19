High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 17-19 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 24-26: (Note: x - clinched playoff berth)
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
x-DeSoto 4-0 7-0 299 105
Cedar Hill 4-0 5-2 300 187
Mans. Summit 3-1 6-1 237 121
S. Gr. Prairie 3-1 4-3 184 163
M. Lake Ridge 1-3 3-4 231 278
Mansfield 1-3 2-5 159 261
Waxahachie 0-4 1-6 190 338
Grand Prairie 0-4 0-7 46 266
Friday, Oct. 18
Mansfield 56, Waxahachie 30*
Cedar Hill 28, Mansfield Lake Ridge 24*
Mansfield Summit 21, South Grand Prairie 17*
DeSoto 59, Grand Prairie 7*
Thursday, Oct. 24
DeSoto at Mansfield Summit*
Friday, Oct. 25
Waxahachie at Grand Prairie*
Mansfield Lake Ridge at Mansfield*
South Grand Prairie at Cedar Hill*
---
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Aledo 5-0 6-1 361 152
Burl. Cent. 5-1 7-1 295 230
Midlothian 3-2 5-2 270 105
Burleson 3-3 5-3 304 262
Cleburne 2-3 4-3 271 187
Waco Univ. 2-3 4-3 194 210
Everman 2-3 2-5 153 174
Joshua 1-4 1-6 138 361
Arl. Seguin 1-5 1-7 117 277
Friday, Oct. 18
Aledo 45, Cleburne 0*
Everman 45, Burleson 28*
Burleson Centennial 42, Waco University 12*
Joshua 21, Arlington Seguin 18*
(Midlothian bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Midlothian at Burleson*
Aledo at Waco University*
Burleson Centennial at Joshua*
Everman at Cleburne*
(Arlington Seguin bye)
---
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Red Oak 4-0 6-1 395 153
Seagoville 4-0 6-1 224 136
So. Oak Cliff 3-1 5-2 253 116
D. Kimball 2-2 5-2 270 126
D. Adamson 1-3 3-4 144 203
D. Spruce 1-3 2-5 137 239
D. Conrad 1-3 1-6 59 321
D. Jefferson 0-4 0-7 56 349
Thursday, Oct. 17
South Oak Cliff 61, Dallas Spruce 0*
Seagoville 30, Dallas Kimball 27*
Dallas Conrad 21, Dallas Jefferson 17*
Friday, Oct. 18
Red Oak 70, Dallas Adamson 0*
Friday, Oct. 25
Dallas Conrad at Red Oak*
Dallas Adamson at Dallas Kimball*
Seagoville at South Oak Cliff*
Dallas Spruce at Dallas Jefferson*
---
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
x-Ennis 6-0 7-1 306 117
Corsicana 5-1 6-2 231 154
Royse City 4-1 6-1 200 89
Greenville 3-2 4-3 204 148
North Forney 2-3 4-3 282 170
Forney 1-4 2-5 88 243
Sulphur Spgs. 1-4 1-6 126 234
Kaufman 1-4 1-6 92 287
Terrell 1-5 1-7 106 245
Friday, Oct. 18
Ennis 52, Forney 0*
Corsicana 41, Sulphur Springs 14*
Royse City 17, Greenville 14*
Kaufman 34, Terrell 33*
(North Forney bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Kaufman at Royse City*
Greenville at Sulphur Springs*
Corsicana at Forney*
North Forney at Terrell*
(Ennis bye)
---
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mid. Heritage 2-0 4-3 292 237
Crandall 2-0 5-2 176 129
Life Wax. 1-1 5-2 301 180
Mabank 1-1 6-1 226 87
Athens 0-2 4-3 257 269
Quinlan Ford 0-2 4-3 207 185
Friday, Oct. 18
Mid. Heritage 75, Athens 42*
Crandall 35, Life Waxahachie 8*
Mabank 21, Quinlan Ford 0*
Friday, Oct. 25
Crandall at Mid. Heritage*
Mabank at Life Waxahachie*
Athens at Quinlan Ford*
---
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Glen Rose 2-0 3-5 201 256
Godley 1-0 6-1 318 143
Hillsboro 1-1 3-5 259 215
Venus 0-1 1-6 104 362
Ferris 0-2 1-7 197 341
Friday, Oct. 18
Glen Rose 34, Ferris 15*
Hillsboro 69, Venus 0*
(Godley bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Ferris at Venus*
Godley at Glen Rose*
(Hillsboro bye)
---
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Grandview 3-0 7-0 295 71
Whitney 3-0 6-1 303 88
Teague 2-1 3-4 198 249
West 2-2 2-6 151 286
Maypearl 1-2 3-4 181 158
McGregor 1-3 3-5 227 263
Groesbeck 0-4 2-6 109 278
Friday, Oct. 18
Grandview 42, Groesbeck 0*
Whitney 48, West 7*
Teague 42, McGregor 21*
(Maypearl bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Maypearl at West*
McGregor at Grandview*
Whitney at Teague*
(Groesbeck bye)
---
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 4-0 7-0 275 92
Buffalo 3-1 5-2 284 177
Edgewood 3-1 5-2 241 199
Mildred 2-2 5-2 255 240
Rice 2-2 4-3 167 218
Bloom. Grove 1-3 3-4 177 171
Scurry-Rosser 1-3 3-4 210 240
Gateway Char. 0-4 0-7 109 360
Friday, Oct. 18
Palmer 41, Edgewood 16*
Rice 40, Mildred 22*
Buffalo 42, Blooming Grove 13*
Scurry-Rosser 50, Gateway Charter 32*
Friday, Oct. 25
Scurry-Rosser at Palmer*
Buffalo at Mildred*
Gateway Charter at Blooming Grove*
Rice at Edgewood*
---
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
x-Bruceville-Eddy 4-0 6-2 327 214
Italy 3-1 5-3 263 201
Bosqueville 3-1 4-4 299 307
Itasca 1-2 3-4 179 137
Riesel 1-2 2-5 197 258
Moody 0-3 1-6 174 356
Axtell 0-3 1-6 54 243
Friday, Oct. 18
Italy 41, Axtell 0*
Bosqueville 69, Moody 38*
Bruceville-Eddy 34, Riesel 16*
(Itasca bye)
Friday, Oct. 25
Itasca at Italy*
Bruceville-Eddy at Moody*
Axtell at Riesel*
(Bosqueville bye)
--
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 0-0 7-0 389 152
Milford 0-0 5-2 352 285
Coolidge 0-0 5-2 271 244
Penelope 0-0 3-3 234 194
Friday, Oct. 18
(No games scheduled)
Friday, Oct. 25
Milford at Penelope*
Avalon at Coolidge*
--
* — denotes district games