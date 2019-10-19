A fine arts program geared toward elementary students promises to bring the Dallas Museum of Art right inside the classrooms of the Waxahachie Independent School District.

"Go van Gogh," as its called, is presented by the Dallas Music of Art and encourages “students to engage with works of art, develop and express ideas and opinions, and make personal and academic connections,” according to the DMA’s website. “All programs include hands-on art-making activities that provide opportunities for individual creative expression.”

Locally trained volunteers conduct the program, open only to elementary campuses.

“We are very proud of this program in WISD as Go Van Gogh adds another layer of art for our elementary students with these fine arts presentations,” the district said. “Through the dedication of our volunteers, we are able to bring the Dallas Museum of Art home to our students. We are grateful for the continued volunteer partnership of Waxahachie Jr. Service League, our community volunteers and parent volunteers.”

The first set of presentations begins with fourth graders and runs from Oct. 21 to Oct. 30. The program wraps up in April with second graders.

Go van Gogh covers various topics, including:

My Five Senses – Students will explore works of art using scent jars and other touchable materials that are sure to give them a sensory workout.

Things That Go! - From cars and trains to rockets and planes, students will identify things that go through a group activity, a participatory storybook, and an imaginative art project.

Mirror, Mirror - By exploring peoples' traditions, clothing, and companions, students will reflect on the things that make us who we are before creating their own self-portrait collage.

Visit dma.org to see a complete list of topics.