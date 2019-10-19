“BE ANGRY, BUT SIN NOT; DO NOT LET THE SUN GO DOWN ON YOUR WRATH.” (EPHESIANS 4:26)

The sin of anger comes when we use anger to fuel our desire for revenge. Anger will steal your joy, and without joy, there is no strength to bear all things and to endure all things that life holds.

Anger is usually sparked by deprivation, either real or imagined. When something or someone deprives us of what we have or need or want, anger flares and is fueled by desperation as we seek to fill the void.

Desperation never leaves room for reason or values and leads to wrong choices and decisions that produce either a failed life or one that fails to thrive.

"CAST NOT AWAY, THEREFORE, YOUR CONFIDENCE, WHICH HATH GREAT RECOMPENSE OF REWARD." (HEBREWS 10:35)

Is there something God has promised you that seems impossible to ever be fulfilled? Is the actuality of your circumstance overwhelming your faith in what God has said? Please understand that, almost always, there is a time process involved in our experience of coming to possess what we believe. From the time that we decide to believe God, there will always be a war within ourselves, as our human reasoning fights to overcome divine revelation and thus rob us of our reward or promise. Learning to "live as if it is so, in order for it to be so" is "the victory that overcomes the world, even our faith." Faith is another word for confidence and it is only by holding fast to our confidence and not "casting it away,” that we come to possess what we believe.

So, hold fast to your confidence in what God has said and you will come to possess it!



