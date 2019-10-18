The Hay & Feed Ranch is a four-year repeat winner in the category of Best Feed & Seed Supply in the E-T's Best of Erath contest. The E-T sat down with owner Julie Griffin to discuss a few facts that customers may not know about the business.

Here’s what we learned about Erath County’s most popular feed and seed supply.

1. Julie Griffin and her late husband Nathion first opened the Hay & Feed Ranch in January 2009.

2. Since 2009, the store has thrived and grown beyond what Julie and Nathion ever thought was possible.

“Before he (Nathion) passed away in 2016, I wanted to sell, telling him there was no way I could do it by myself,” Julie said. “He insisted that we would not sell, and he encouraged me that I was very capable of taking care of it alone. He made me promise that I would never sell it and I did [promise]. It was hard at first, but I soon realized that I could and that I would. I certainly can't take all of the credit though; I have an awesome manager and a great team that makes everything run smoothly.”

3. The Hay & Feed Ranch has won Best of Erath awards every year since 2015.

4. The store offers a huge selection of feed including Nutrena, Hi-Pro, Bluebonnet, Total Equine, Bryant, Triple Crown and Thrive.

5. The store also sells coastal and alfalfa hay in a variety of sizes, seed, bagged fertilizer, animal health products and has a garden center.

6. Julie describes The Hay & Feed Ranch as a “family-owned business.”

“My two oldest boys, although having their own careers, are still nearby to give advice if I were to need it, and my youngest son Quade is working at the store full-time while attending college. I also consider all of my employees as ‘family,’ just as we did when we first opened. Our goal has always been to offer great products, at fair prices, with exceptional customer service,” she said.

7. Something that customers may not know is that the store sells more than just hay and feed. They also offer bulk feed out of their bins at the store or whole truckloads of hay delivered straight to their customer’s farm or ranch.

8. The store offers a delivery service as well.

9. What makes The Hay & Feed Ranch unique is that they offer a drive-thru service. They are situated on five acres of land, which gives the store plenty of room for big rigs to get in and out easily.

10. The store’s hours of operation are 7:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday and they are closed on Sunday.