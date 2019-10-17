DESOTO — The Waxahachie Indians volleyball team traveled to DeSoto Tuesday night to take on District 7-6A’s fifth-place team and rolled to a three-set sweep in a warm-up for Friday night’s district showdown with Mansfield High School.

The No. 13 6A state-ranked Indians (34-7, 9-1 in district) easily handled DeSoto 25-14 in the first set. In the second set the Eagles kept it close while Coach Sandy Faussett tried some different rotations. Junior Emma Smithey served for the first time this year and clinched the match with an ace to win 25-23.

In the third set, the Indians made quick work out of the Eagles for a 25-13 victory.

Senior Ragan Ward finished with nine kills, 25 assists and nine digs, and junior Kate Morgan added eight kills and 11 digs. Senior Baylee Whitehead had a team-high 16 digs and added eight assists; and sophomore Jh’kyah Head added three blocks.

Waxahachie made just one receiving error in 44 serves received.

Friday is a state-ranked showdown between the Indians and No. 11-ranked Mansfield High (34-7, 8-1). The game will be played at Waxahachie’s gym at 5:30 p.m. In their first district match, Mansfield beat Waxahachie in 5 sets with the fifth set going 17-15 for Mansfield in their home gym.

District 7-6A standings

1. Waxahachie 9-1

2. Mansfield High 8-1

3. Mansfield Lake Ridge 7-2

4. South Grand Prairie 4-4

5. DeSoto 4-6

6. Mansfield Summit 3-6

7. Cedar Hill 1-8

8. Grand Prairie 0-8