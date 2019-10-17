Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s soccer played University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma on Tuesday in a Sooner Athletic Conference match at Lions Athletic Complex. USAO used three goals in the first half and four goals in the second half to beat the Lions 7-0.

Freshman Tyler Drake made a career high 17 saves on the day.

Junior Mazvita Chidarara led the Lions with 7 shots and 4 shots on goal during the match. Against USAO, SAGU had 13 shots with 10 shots on goal.

Chidarara is the Lions’ leader in goals, shots, and shots on goal and freshman Cedric Wilson is the Lions’ per-game assist leader for the season.

SAGU (2-10-1, 1-4) will travel to Oklahoma City on Saturday to play a match versus Sooner Athletic Conference opponent Oklahoma City University. The Stars are currently 5-7-0 overall and winless at 0-4 in the conference.

SAC women: USAO 9, SAGU 0

Southwestern Assemblies of God University women’s soccer played University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma in a conference match on Tuesday. USAO is the #12 ranked women’s soccer team in the National Intercollegiate Athletics Association and came into the match with a 12-1 record. SAGU (2-10-1, 0-5-0) lost to the Lady Drovers 9-0.

Senior Sarah Palmer played the first 59:48 of the match in goal recording 16 saves.

Sophomore Taylor Jackson played the remainder of the match in goal and recorded seven saves.

Junior Natalia Torres led the Lady Lions in shots and shots on goal against USAO. Torres is the Lady Lions’ goals, assists, shots, and shots on goal leader at this point in the season.

SAGU plays Thursday evening in Sherman against NCAA Division III opponent Austin College. The Lady Lions will return to Sooner Athletic Conference action on Saturday against the Oklahoma City University Stars in Oklahoma City at 5 p.m.