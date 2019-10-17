MILFORD — Joseph Orndorff, a senior at Milford High School, finished with a time of 17:37 to place first in the District 27-1A Cross Country Meet on Wednesday.

Orndorff captures back to back district championships, placing first in 2018 and first in 2019.

As the solo runner for the Milford Bulldogs, Orndorff has trained by himself for the past two years. He has logged over 60-mile weeks on the average since May of last year. Fortunately, there are some great high school runners in the area who have teamed up with Orndorff for some casual outings for weekend runs.

Orndorff will compete in the Class 1A Region IV cross country meet on Oct. 28 at Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.