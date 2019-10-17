Students in Jessie Jenkins’ eighth grade advisory class spread out their blankets and threw down some pillows to grab a spot on the floor at the front of their Hill County Middle School classroom as they settled in to read “House Arrest” Tuesday afternoon.

Every Tuesday and Thursday in October, students will meet with their advisory, or home room, teachers to read the book together and participate in activities surrounding the themes as part of a community-based reading initiative — One Book, One Community.

During the 45-minute period, Jenkins’ students took turns reading aloud from the book.

Taking a page out of elementary reading time, Jenkins decided to go “old school” and create a story-time environment that was engaging but made students feel comfortable and safe.

“In the primary grades teachers are encouraged to have students sit on the floor, and listen to a story,” Jenkins said. “These were some of my favorite times as a kid. I wondered why in middle school we lose that floor time. I realized that age does not matter and that many of my students love to participate in things that they did when the were younger.”

Students are encouraged to lie down — on bellies or backs — or sit with their legs crossed, and voluntarily reading out loud, Jenkins said, makes the learning environment more comfortable and fun.

“Students no longer identify reading as a chore, and (this method) distracts many students from feeling uncomfortable with the idea of reading out loud,” she said. “I love the natural pauses in between readers and how so many are encouraged to read a page or two. It is amazing to see my class engage with the book, and even look forward to our reading on the floor each Tuesday and Thursday.”

The book — written by Austin-based author K.A. Holt — tells the story of Timothy, a middle school-aged boy whose baby brother is sick and often in the hospital. In an attempt to help out his single mother with the mounting medical bills, Timothy steals a wallet but gets caught. As a result, a judge sentences him to house arrest and requires him to report to a probation officer and therapist and to keep a journal for one year.

Jenkins assigned her students a writing prompt from Tuesday’s reading, giving them a few minutes to jot down their thoughts before discussing as a class.

But this novel will be more than just a class reading and writing assignment; it's a campus wide project. One Book, One Community is a community-based reading initiative involving every student, parent, teacher, custodial staff member, cafeteria employee and administrator on campus.

“This is about building a sense of community through the same experience,” said Katy Bratton, choir director and project committee member. “It’s a way to create a bond in the [Hill Country Middle School] community.”

Adria Olivas, cafeteria manager, said the communal reading project has opened up dialogue with students as they pass through the lunch line.

While her team of six tends to be busy during the 45-minute lunch period, which is broken into three class periods, Olivas said they try to strike up a quick conversation about the book.

“Lunches are fast, and everything happens so quickly,” Olivas said. “But it’s good we get to do this. If we don’t know a kid, this is a good way to talk with them and ask what part of the book they are on and how they feel about it.”

She added that breakfast is the best time to strike up these conversations because it is not as rushed as lunch.

By exploring some of the novel’s themes, Bratton said students are learning and discussing empathy, resilience and kindness. Teachers also encourage students to continue the discussion at home with their families.

“This book allows kids to connect with someone their age who is in a tough situation,” Bratton said. “You never know what someone is going through.”

After finishing the book, students will plan their own service project to provide kindness bags — similar to the one given to Timothy in the book — for family members of children at Dell Children's Hospital.

Bratton said the school will hold a donation drive to collect items this month and plan to deliver the bags to the hospital at the end of October. The campus will finish the program with a visit from the author on Dec. 2.