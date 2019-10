Millennials’ favorite beauty brand has a new home on Austin’s iconic South Congress Avenue.

One month after teasing a fall pop-up in Texas’ capitol city, Glossier was spotted on Thursday morning setting up shop on the corner of South Congress Ave. and W. Johanna Street.

An opening date has not been announced.

SPOTTED on South Congress (South Congress & Johanna). Coming soon...

