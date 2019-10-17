Early voting in advance of the Nov. 5 general election will begin Monday morning in Ellis County.

The county has established six voting centers that will be open each day through Nov. 1 with the exception of Sunday, Oct. 27. Each center will be open Monday through Friday of this week from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., and on Saturday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hours will be 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Oct. 28-30, and will expand to 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Oct. 31 and Nov. 1, the final two days of early voting.

Qualified Ellis County voters can choose to cast their early ballot at any of the six voting centers in the county at their convenience. Their locations are as follows:

• Elections Office (Main Location), 204 E. Jefferson St., Waxahachie;

• Ellis County Sub-Courthouse (Foyer), 207 S. Sonoma Trail, Ennis;

• Harvest of Praise Ministry (House of Manna Room), 2603 S Hampton Rd., Glenn Heights;

• Midlothian Conference Center (Foyer), 1 Community Circle Dr., Midlothian;

• Palmer ISD Annex Building (portable building), 303 Bulldog Way, Palmer;

• Red Oak Municipal Center (Pitts Room), 200 Lakeview Pkwy., Red Oak.

The only items on the countywide ballot are 10 proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution that were referred to voters by the state legislature this spring. However, there are a few municipal elections scattered across the county.

In Waxahachie, voters will decide whether to change the method of election of council members from at-large to specific places on the council; and in Ovilla, voters will consider five separate bond propositions totaling $6.1 million for a new city hall, a new police station, conversion of the existing city hall and police station to other uses, and park improvements.

Other races to be decided across Ellis County include:

• City of Bardwell, special election to fill vacant positions for the purpose of electing a mayor and two at-large council members that are unexpired terms. Shannon Spurgeon and Larry G. Gilbert are the candidates for mayor; and Dionne Sauers, Dolores Luksa and Maggie Walker are the three candidates vying for two vacant council seats.

• City of Ennis, special election voting to adopt or reject one proposed proposition. Voters will decide whether the city should continue its Crime Control and Prevention District for another 20 years, and at the same time whether the sales tax used to fund the district should also be extended for 20 years.

• City of Glenn Heights, general election for the purpose of electing mayor and council member Places 2, 4 & 6. Four candidates — Tony Bradley, Harry A. Garrett, Leon Tate and Robert Lee Rodriguez — are on the ballot in the mayor’s race, and Travis Bruton and Emma Ipaye are running for the Place 2 seat on the council. Ron Adams (Place 4) and Machanta E. Newson (Place 6) are unopposed.

The 10 statewide constitutional amendments on the Nov. 5 ballot are:

• Proposition 1 would amend the Texas Constitution to allow a municipal judge to be elected in more than one jurisdiction.

• Proposition 2 would allow the Water Development Board to issue bonds from the Economically Distressed Areas Program (EDAP) to develop water supply and sewer projects in economically depressed areas of the state.

• Proposition 3 would allow the Texas Legislature to give a temporary property tax exemption in a disaster area.

• Proposition 4 would prohibit the Texas Legislature from establishing a personal state income tax.

• Proposition 5 would require the Legislature to allocate sales tax revenue from sporting goods sales to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and the Texas Historical Commission.

• Proposition 6 would authorize the Legislature to double the maximum bond amount for the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas to $6 billion.

• Proposition 7 would double the amount of money that the General Land Office could distribute to the Available School Fund to $600 million.

• Proposition 8 would create a Flood Infrastructure Fund to assist in financing drainage, flood mitigation, and flood control products.

• Proposition 9 would authorize the legislature to exempt precious metals held in a Texan precious metal depository from property taxes.

• Proposition 10 would allow the transfer of a law enforcement animal to a qualified caretaker in certain circumstances.