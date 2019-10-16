A Sherman woman was arrested for assault Wednesday after she allegedly hit her boyfriend in the head with an unopened can of beer.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the 4300 block of Hawk Lane at approximately 12:45 a.m. after dispatchers received a report of an assault. Arriving officers learned that the 44-year-old victim and 49-year-old suspect were dating and had been engaged in a verbal argument in the backyard of a residence.

“During that argument, the female suspect threw an unopened beer can at the victim, which struck him in the face, above the eye, causing a laceration,” Mullen said.

Paramedics were called to the scene and treated the man for minor injuries, but he was not hospitalized. The suspect was arrested and charged with family violence assault causing bodily injury. A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed the woman was released from custody Wednesday after posting $2,500 bond.

October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month and Mullen said while men are often assumed to be the aggressor or perpetrator in domestic violence, they can also be victims. Mullen commended the victim in Wednesday’s alleged assault for removing himself from an escalating situation and reaching out to the authorities for help.

“Rather than confront her further after the assault, the victim made the right decision and decided to contact the police, preventing anything more from happening to either party,” Mullen said “So, if the conflict ever looks like it’s turning violent or has the potential too, it’s best to step back and call the police.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heraldemocrat.com.