A 24-year-old woman was arrested Tuesday night in South Lubbock by police after an apparent domestic disturbance spiraled into a three-hour incident that included a police chase and a standoff with shots fired.

Leticia Lopez was booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center on charges of aggravated assault and discharge of a firearm in a municipality, according to a police news release.

Jail records show she is also facing charges of aggravated assault on a public servant, assault on a public servant, evading arrest and unlawful carrying of a weapon. Her bail combined totals $47,000.

Lubbock police responded to a 4:15 p.m. shots fired call near the intersection of 82nd Street and Avenue D.

Police believe a woman, a later identified as Lopez, struck her husband in the head with a pistol, which discharged a round, but did not strike anybody.

Lopez reportedly left the scene with her child, who she dropped off at a family member’s house. She reportedly called police threatening to kill herself by shooting herself or through suicide by cop, the release states.

Lopez reportedly drove around the city as she was on the phone with police negotiators. Lubbock County Sheriff’s Deputies and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers spotted Lopez, who gave chase. The pursuit ended when the officers were told about her threats of suicide.

Instead a DPS helicopter monitored her movements, the release states.

Lopez reportedly returned to the scene to speak with negotiators but became agitated and left. She drove to a family member’s house who tried talking her into giving him her gun.

However, a news vehicle approached her vehicle and she became even more agitated and began following the news vehicle.

Lopez reportedly returned to the initial scene where she continued threatening to kill herself in front of police, firing several rounds into the air before throwing down her gun, police officials said.

Officers used less lethal rounds to incapacitate her and take her into custody about 7:19 p.m. She was taken to University Medical Center and was cleared to be taken to the Lubbock County Detention Center.