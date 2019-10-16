WAXAHACHIE – ShowBiz Cinemas has confirmed plans to remodel and expand their current location located at 108 Broadhead Rd. in Waxahachie.

The project will expand the footprint of ShowBiz Cinemas’ current Waxahachie building, adding an additional 11,000 square feet along the front of the existing structure that will house 14 boutique bowling lanes, a café and a modern arcade with a prize redemption room.

Along with the new construction, ShowBiz Cinemas will also remodel their auditoriums and current lobby to incorporate luxury recliner seating in all auditoriums, a new and improved upscale bar and modern self-service concessions area.

Construction on the $10.5 million expansion project, responsible in part to a renewed partnership with the City of Waxahachie, is scheduled to begin in November. The project will be built over multiple phases to allow the theatre to remain open during construction and is scheduled to be completed during the summer of 2020.

“Waxahachie and Ellis County have been really great for ShowBiz Cinemas. It has always been our goal to provide the best entertainment experience for our customers, and we’re incredibly excited to bring our next generation of entertainment to Waxahachie,” said Kevin Mitchell, ShowBiz Cinemas’ CEO.

ShowBiz Cinemas was one of the first movie theatre chains to embrace and develop a bowling and movies entertainment center concept, opening their first Bowling, Movies and More! Entertainment Center in Baytown, TX in 2015. ShowBiz Cinemas now operates four Bowling, Movies and More! Entertainment Centers in three states and plans to open one to two new locations per year. Waxahachie will be ShowBiz Cinemas’ fifth Bowling, Movies and More! location.

Once construction on the project is complete, ShowBiz Cinemas’ Waxahachie Bowling, Movies and More! entertainment center will feature 14 boutique bowling lanes; a lane side café with expansive food and drink options; 13 state-of-the-art movie screens with electric leather recliner seating; full bar with beer, wine and cocktails; cutting edge modern arcade with redemption center; multiple party rooms for every occasion; and an SDX, Superior Digital Experience, auditorium featuring 4K digital projection, immersive Dolby Atmos surround sound and a wall-to-wall, ceiling to-floor screen over 70-feet wide.

For the latest updates on ShowBiz Cinemas Waxahachie, visit www.showbizcinemas.com and stay connected through their social media channels.