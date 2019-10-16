A crowd gathered at Lake Findley to join in a special release of butterflies Tuesday to help local families and friends heal as they bring awareness to National Pregnancy and Infant Loss Awareness Day.

For the last eight years, Jennifer Wallgren has hosted the event in Jim Wells County annually.

"The first years, we only had five people show up. This year was the largest participation we’ve ever had. Over a hundred people participated from Hebbronville, Corpus Christi and surrounding areas - this is the only event south of San Antonio," Wallgren stated.

Wallgren understands the experience of losing a child personally when her daughter Emma Faye passed away in 2014.

"When someone loses a child, everyone is expected to grieve and move on, but what actually happens is you never want your child to be forgotten," she said. "My mission is to have a day and place (where) families can come to remember their child and be themselves."