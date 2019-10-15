Mary Hardin-Baylor sophomore midfielder Rolando Nieto of Waxahachie has been named the American Southwest Conference men’s soccer Offensive Player of the Week.

Nieto helped the Crusaders to a 2-0 week, scoring three goals. He opened with two goals against Howard Payne in UMHB's 5-0 win, scoring in the 54th and 57th minutes. He followed that with the game-winning goal in the 54th minute against Sul Ross State.

Last year as a freshman, Nieto tied UMHB’s single-season record for assists with 11. Nieto played in all 21 games, made 14 starts and played 1,331 minutes as an outside midfielder.

Nieto is a psychology major at UMHB. He played three years of varsity soccer at Waxahachie High School, where he was a three-time all-district honoree. He was named Utility Player of the Year as a junior and took home District MVP as a senior, earning all-region honors.