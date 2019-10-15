Friday night lights in Sulphur Springs last week was a signal that fall finally had arrived, and so had the Ennis Lions, as they continued their winning ways by defeating the home Wildcats by the convincing score of 42-14 in Gerald Prim Stadium.

In a crisp, windy outing last Friday evening, the Lions’ QB Collin Drake had an adequate air game, but he was much better running than passing against the struggling Sulphur Springs team. E-town scored in all four quarters of play, while the Wildcats suffered from too many turnovers and from needless heated personal foul penalties.

Ennis’ top offensive performers on the ground were QB Drake (13-129 yards), RB Jarius Jones (21-110 yards, 2 touchdowns), RB Devion Beasley (10-75 yards, 2 touchdowns). Clayton Jenkins also tallied a TD after a short pass and run into the end zone before halftime.

The Lion defense was not quite as dominating as usual, but it was plenty big enough to ward-off the hapless, young Wildcats. Outstanding contributors on the defensive side of the ball were: Beasley (playing offense and defense in this game) – one interception; Cam’ren Stevens – one interception; and the Lions’ final score for the night was an interception and runback for a TD by Dacoby Sterling. Other defensive players making a difference were: Deryous Stokes, Jarveon Williams, Michael Markgraf, Dane Vernor, and Isaiah Nies.

The Lions (6-1, 5-0) return home on Friday to face Forney High School (2-4, 1-3) in a homecoming battle. The Lions hope to continue dominance on both sides of the ball against the Jackrabbits.

Ennis 42, Sulphur Springs 14

Ennis 14 7 7 14 — 42

Sulphur Springs 7 0 0 7 — 14

Passing :

Collin Drake – 16 attempts – 8 completions for 152 yards and 1 interception

Rushing:

D. Beasley – 10 carries for 75 yards and 2 touchdowns

J. Jones – 21 carries for 110 yards and 2 touchdowns

C. Drake – 13 carries for 129 yards

D. Santos – 2 carries for 2 yards

Receiving:

D. Santos – 1 catch for 15 yards

L. Spencer – 4 catches for 89 yards

A. Brown – 1 catch for 36 yards

C. Jenkins – 2 catches for 12 yards and 1 touchdown