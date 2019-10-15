The First United Methodist Church of Miles held their annual Sausage festival on Saturday. The festival was attended by scores of people, rewarding all of the hard work of the festival organizers. Pastor Gary Karschner was the chief organizer with the festival being the churches main fundraiser for the year, “This year is fantastic. The turnout is just great.”

This year the festival volunteers cooked over 500 lbs of Sklenarik’s smoked sausage that was donated for the event. The sausage was also sold by the pound, both raw and cooked. There was a drive up area for people who were eating on the go.

The silent auction had 50 silent auction items with everything from fresh produce to vintage Coca Cola items.

But to many, the high point of the festival was seeing all of the families and old friends sitting together and enjoying a fine meal of sausage, German sauerkraut, German potatoes and a wide variety of desserts from pies to pudding to cakes. The German sauerkraut was a hit with people who were used to the cold American version usually found on top of hotdogs. German sauerkraut is served warm and has a little sweetness that was accentuated by the tartness of the pickled cabbage.

Volunteers served the food inside while more volunteers smoked the sausage on several barbeque pits outside. It was a group effort that had excellent organization and ran smoothly the entire time.

