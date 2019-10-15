The Maypearl Police Department wants all of your unwanted or expired prescription drugs.

The department is encouraging residents to drop off their unused pills at the department on National Prescription Drug Take Back Day - Oct. 26 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The initiative by the Drug Enforcement Administration aims to provide the public with safe, convenient and anonymous means to dispose of their medications.

The National Institute on Drug Abuse defines misuse of prescription drugs as “taking a medication in a manner or dose other than prescribed; taking someone else’s prescription, even if for a legitimate medical complaint such as pain; or taking a medication to feel euphoria (i.e., to get high).”

The NIDA said prescription drug misuse has increased over the last 15 years, and blames easy access as one reason for the spike.

“Overdose deaths involving prescription opioids were five times higher in 2016 than in 1999,” the NIDA noted.

“An estimated 2.1 million people had an opioid use disorder, which includes 1.8 million people with a prescription pain reliever use disorder,” according to a 2016 study by the National Survey on Drug Use and Health.

The Maypearl Police Department is located at Maypearl City Hall on 104 E. Second St. in Maypearl.

Visit takebackday.dea.gov to find a collection site in your area.