The Southwestern Assemblies of God University football team took on the Lyon College Scots on Homecoming Day at Lumpkins Stadium. The Saturday afternoon contest saw a 14-14 halftime tie turn into a Lyon College victory as they outscored SAGU 24-8 in the second half to go back to Arkansas with a 38-22 victory.

Senior Justin Allen of Maypearl had 7 rushes for 72 yards. Sophomore Garry Powell completed 16 passes on 26 attempts for 162 yards and one TD to freshman Reggie Agyei, who was on the receiving end of 6 passes for 83 yards.

Defensively, junior Jordaan Coleman had double digit tackles (10) with one sack and two tackles-for-loss.

SAGU outgained the Scots 384-381 in total offense but was only 3 for 13 on third down conversions.

Lyon (4-2, 3-1) won the turnover battle, picking up one more turnover than the Lions.

Field position played a major factor in the outcome of the game. Lyon started five drives on the SAGU end of the field. Four of those drives ended in a Lyon TD while the other was stopped on a Scot turnover. The drives were set up by two SAGU fumbles, a long kickoff return, a punt and an interception. The turnovers and field position accounted for 28 of the Scots 38 points on the day.

In addition, the Scots averaged 12 yards more on five punts than the Lions 30 yards on their six punts for the game.

SAGU defenders sacked the Lyon QB twice and had eight tackles-for-loss.

This Saturday at 2 p.m., SAGU (0-5, 0-3) will host Wayland Baptist University (2-3, 1-2). Wayland Baptist had a bye this past weekend.