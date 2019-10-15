MOORE, Okla. — The Southwestern Assemblies of God University men’s soccer team played to a fifth one-goal loss in 12 matches on Saturday against the Sooner Athletic Conference leader, and NAIA 20th ranked Mid-America Christian University.

SAGU (2-9-1, 1-3) has won a SAC match by a score of 3-1 and then suffered three straight SAC losses with two losses coming in overtime and now a loss to MACU (11-1, 4-0) by a score of 1-0.

SAGU held the NAIA’s 5th ranked offense scoreless until the 89th minute of the match. MACU scored on a header from the middle on a cross to take the lead and the match 1-0.

Freshman Tyler Drake stopped four shots in the first half and two in the second half to record 6 saves for the day.

Junior mid-fielder Landon Beach had SAGU’s best opportunity to score in the match’s 80th minute when a shot-on-goal went high over the crossbar.

SAGU held MACU four goals below their average goals of five per game.

The Lions were back in action on Tuesday on the campus of SAGU against SAC foe University of Science and Arts of Oklahoma.

SAC women: MACU 4, SAGU 0

MOORE, Okla. —SAGU soccer is at a difficult part of the schedule facing teams that are contending in the Sooner Athletic Conference race. SAGU took on another one of those opponents on Saturday.

Mid-America Christian University hosted SAGU (2-9, 0-4) in an afternoon match that resulted in a MACU (7-3-1, 2-1-1) victory of 4-0 over the Lady Lions.

MACU scored three of its goals on the day on crossing passes from the right side to the middle.

The second goal for MACU came on a breakaway.

SAGU managed both their shots for the game in the second half of the contest.

Sophomore Taylor Jackson had eight saves on the day.