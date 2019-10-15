After a 42-10 loss to Mansfield Lake Ridge, the Waxahachie Indians are locked into getting back on the right track and making a push for one of four playoff slots available out of District 7-6A.

With homecoming finally on the agenda, the Indians (1-5, 0-3) will be facing a team with the exact same record as Mansfield High pays a visit this Friday night at 7:30 p.m. within the friendly confines of Lumpkins Stadium. It’s the Indians’ first home game in exactly four weeks.

“This team doesn’t mind traveling,” Indians head coach Todd Alexander said. “They travel well. But it is nice to play at Lumpkins Stadium for sure.”

The practice schedule is remaining the same for the Indians this week. The only change to the game-day routine will be the WHS homecoming parade on Friday.

“The kids are looking forward to that, so maybe that will be a motivational factor for them,” Alexander said.

The cooler weather ushered in by a front the night before didn’t help the Indians much as they were contained by Lake Ridge last Friday night at Newsom Stadium.

Waxahachie held Lake Ridge three-and-out on its opening drive and drove 11 plays from its own 46-yard line to the Eagles’ 15, but Sullivan was sacked for a loss of 11 and the Indians had to settle for a Crisanto Perez 35-yard field goal and an early 3-0 lead.

But after taking the early edge, the Indians allowed Eagle touchdowns on four straight possessions before halftime as they fell into a hole they couldn’t fight their way out of.

It didn’t get any better in the third quarter as a bad snap gave Lake Ridge the ball at the Waxahachie 10-yard line on the Indians’ second possession of the second half, and one play later it was 35-3.

“On that first drive where we got the field goal, we were moving the ball well, and penalties got us,” Alexander said. “I think it was a situation where Lake Ridge didn’t stop us, we stopped ourselves. We got behind early in the game and we were trying to play catch-up, and it just didn’t work out in our favor.”

Lake Ridge’s pass rush was successful in disrupting the Indians’ passing game. Senior starter Campbell Sullivan completed just 7 of 21 attempts and was sacked three times, and junior standout receiver Brandon Hawkins Jr. had his lowest output since the season opener, with eight catches for 84 yards — a perfectly fine night by any other standard — and no touchdowns.

Derrick Jackson rushed for a season-high 123 yards on 21 carries for the Indians.

With DJ Hollywood at the controls after Sullivan left the game, the Indians drove for their lone 6-pointer of the night, an 8-yard hookup to Jaden Basham late in the third quarter. The Indians got as close as the Eagles’ 13 late, but turned the ball over on downs.

In addition to Jackson, another standout player last week was Shawn Cherry, an offensive player who got a number of snaps on defense and performed well, Alexander said.

Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 10

Waxahachie 3 0 7 0 — 10

Lake Ridge 7 21 7 7 — 42

FIRST QUARTER

W — Crisanto Perez 35 FG, 4:43

LR — Myles Featherston 4 run (Tabor Allen kick), 3:14

SECOND QUARTER

LR — Jaden Weston 6 run (Allen kick), 11:03

LR — Featherston 12 run (Allen kick), 4:58

LR — Featherston 14 pass from Adrian Hawkins (Allen kick), 2:45

THIRD QUARTER

LR — Hawkins 10 run (Allen kick), 7:00

W — Jaden Basham 8 pass from DJ Hollywood (Perez kick), 0:23

FOURTH QUARTER

LR — Tameron Derrough 63 pass from Joshua Bowie (Allen kick), 7:49

Stats Waxahachie Lake Ridge

First downs 21 17

Rushes-yards 44-113 30-227

Passing yards 206 145

C-A-I 21-41-0 10-18-0

Punts-average 3-27.3 2-20.0

Penalties-yards 10-83 10-94

Fumbles-lost 2-2 2-2

Individual statistics

Rushing — Waxahachie: Derrick Jackson 21-123, Preston Hodge 6-20, Campbell Sullivan 11-13, Crisanto Perez 1-(-1), Brandon Hawkins Jr. 3-(-6), DJ Hollywood 1-(-7), TEAM 1-(-29); Lake Ridge: Adrian Hawkins 13-182, Myles Featherston 10-50, Jaden Weston 2-6, Joshua Bowie 3-(-1), TEAM 2-(10).

Passing — Waxahachie: DJ Hollywood 14-20-0 126, Campbell Sullivan 7-21-0 80; Lake Ridge: Adrian Hawkins 8-15-0 76, Joshua Bowie 2-3-0 69.

Receiving — Waxahachie: Brandon Hawkins Jr. 8-84, Kieran Page 7-75, Jaden Basham 3-26, Taevion Wofford 2-15, Derrick Jackson 1-6; Lake Ridge: Tameron Derrough 2-75, Jaden Weston 3-19, Keylan Johnson 2-19, Myles Featherston 1-14, Carson Nguyen 1-9, Cotis Martin 1-9.