The fourth Democratic presidential debate, with 12 candidates on stage, will take place at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, and will be broadcast on CNN. The New York Times is also hosting the debate. Here are four things to look for:

Warren rising: U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts has pulled even with former Vice President Joe Biden in national polls and is edging him in polls in Iowa and New Hampshire, the first nominating states. How will she wear the look of a winner?

Biden's impeachment (bad) bounce: Biden is in the thick of impeachment politics as the target of President Donald Trump's entreaties to the Ukrainian president. Will his rivals rally behind him or hint that the party would be better served with a fresher candidate?

Good old Bernie: Bernie Sanders suffered a heart attack earlier this month, promising to scale back a bit on his frenetic pace. Will health concerns hover over his every curmudgeonly utterance?

Fighting to stay on stage: Texans Beto O'Rourke and Julián Castro generated headlines in the September debate but their poll numbers didn't budge. They both must use Tuesday's debate to catapult them to the November debate stage in Atlanta.