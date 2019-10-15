Mansfield at Waxahachie
What: District 7-6A
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Lumpkins Stadium
Records: Mansfield 0-3, 1-5; Waxahachie 0-3, 1-5
Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM
Last year: Mansfield won 55-7
Last week: Mansfield lost to DeSoto 43-17; Waxahachie lost to Mansfield Lake Ridge 42-10
Players to watch: Mansfield: RB Ricky Madison III, QB Hunt Young; Waxahachie: WR Brandon Hawkins Jr., RB Derrick Jackson
Update: Friday is the Indians’ homecoming … Jackson rushed for a season-high 121 yards to lead the Indians in last week’s game … Mansfield kept the game close for a half against state-ranked DeSoto, leading 10-8 after one quarter and keeping the margin to a dozen points at the half.
Red Oak at Dallas Adamson
What: District 6-5A (II)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium
Records: Red Oak 5-1, 3-0; Adamson 3-3, 1-2
Last year: Red Oak won 51-0
Last week: Red Oak beat Dallas Kimball 48-13; Adamson beat Dallas Jefferson 30-6
Players to watch: Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer; Adamson: WR Curtis Craver, RB Krystion Ross
Update: Red Oak debuts at No. 8 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division II statewide Top 10 … The Hawks amassed 315 rushing yards in the win against Kimball … Adamson’s game last Thursday was halted in the third quarter because of thunderstorms.
Forney at Ennis
What: District 8-5A (II)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Lion Memorial Stadium
Records: Forney 2-4, 1-3; Ennis 6-1, 5-0
Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM
Last year: Forney won 44-29
Last week: Forney was idle; Ennis beat Sulphur Springs 42-14
Players to watch: Forney: QB Campbell Anderson, WR Riley McMurren; Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Jarius Jones
Update: Ennis with a victory can become the first Ellis County school this year to clinch a playoff berth … Lions head coach Sam Harrell picked up his 200th career win last week … Forney’s Anderson passed for 240 yards and 2 TDs in the Jackrabbits’ 32-13 loss to Sulphur Springs 2 weeks ago.
Midlothian Heritage at Athens
What: District 9-4A (I)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Bruce Field
Records: Heritage 3-3, 1-0; Athens 4-2, 0-1
Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524
Last year: Heritage won 68-34
Last week: Heritage beat Quinlan Ford 51-13; Athens lost to Life Waxahachie 55-35
Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Athens: RB Nathan Sims, QB Chase Friederich
Update: The Jaguars totaled 657 yards of offense in last Thursday’s home victory … Three Heritage players — Latray Miller, Cedric West and Cullen Stone — topped 100 rushing yards and scored a TD against Quinlan Ford, and Daelin Rader was close with 90 yards and a TD on just 3 carries … Athens tied last week’s game at Life 35-all to start the fourth quarter, before the Mustangs pulled away.
Life Waxahachie at Crandall
What: District 9-4A (I)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Pirate Stadium
Records: Life 5-1, 1-0; Crandall 4-2, 1-0
Last year: Crandall won 28-7
Last week: Life beat Athens 55-35; Crandall beat Mabank 21-14 (OT)
Players to watch: Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley; Crandall: QB Holt Reese, RB Damarion Wigenton
Update: Mayfield called his own number 15 times for 173 yards and 2 TDs, and also completed 8 of 10 passes for 230 yards and 3 TDs against Athens … The Mustangs totaled 530 yards offensively while holding the Hornets to 347 … Crandall trailed 14-0 at halftime last week before rallying to force overtime.
Glen Rose at Ferris
What: District 4-4A (II)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Yellowjacket Stadium
Records: Glen Rose 2-5, 1-0; Ferris 1-6, 0-1
Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM
Last year: Glen Rose won 72-23
Last week: Glen Rose beat Hillsboro 40-21; Ferris lost to Godley 55-21
Players to watch: Glen Rose: QB Austin Worthen, WR Braylen Meador; Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Matthew Nunez
Update: The Yellowjackets stayed within 14-7 of Godley until allowing a TD with 41 seconds left before halftime, then gave up a 75-yard TD pass on the first play of the second half … Nunez rushed for 157 yards and 2 TDs to lead Ferris … Worthen passed for 3 TDs and ran for 2 more in the Tigers’ win at home over Hillsboro.
Edgewood at Palmer
What: District 7-3A (II)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Bulldog Stadium
Records: Edgewood 5-1, 3-0; Palmer 6-0, 3-0
Last year: Edgewood won 22-14
Last week: Edgewood beat Gateway Charter 56-6; Palmer beat Mildred 48-13
Players to watch: Edgewood: n/a; Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree
Update: The undefeated Bulldogs break into the DCTF Class 3A Division II poll at No. 10 this week after a resounding dub against Mildred … The last 2 unbeaten teams in 7-3A (II) vie for the driver’s seat in the championship race … The Bulldogs have clinched their first winning season since 2014 and are 6-0 for the first time since 2004.
Italy at Axtell
What: District 8-2A (I)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
Where: Ellison Field
Records: Italy 4-3, 2-1; Axtell 1-5, 0-2
Last year: Axtell won 36-7
Last week: Italy lost to Bruceville-Eddy 62-41; Axtell lost to Itasca 8-0
Players to watch: Italy: QB Jayden Saxon, WR Cahl Horn; Axtell: RB/LB Paul Pina, QB Koby Hollingsworth
Update: The Gladiators are tied with Bosqueville for second place in 8-2A (I) and hold a tiebreaker advantage head-to-head … The Longhorns have managed to score just 5 TDs through their first 6 games.