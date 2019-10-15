Mansfield at Waxahachie

What: District 7-6A

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lumpkins Stadium

Records: Mansfield 0-3, 1-5; Waxahachie 0-3, 1-5

Broadcast: KBEC 1390 AM / 99.1 FM

Last year: Mansfield won 55-7

Last week: Mansfield lost to DeSoto 43-17; Waxahachie lost to Mansfield Lake Ridge 42-10

Players to watch: Mansfield: RB Ricky Madison III, QB Hunt Young; Waxahachie: WR Brandon Hawkins Jr., RB Derrick Jackson

Update: Friday is the Indians’ homecoming … Jackson rushed for a season-high 121 yards to lead the Indians in last week’s game … Mansfield kept the game close for a half against state-ranked DeSoto, leading 10-8 after one quarter and keeping the margin to a dozen points at the half.

Red Oak at Dallas Adamson

What: District 6-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Wilmer-Hutchins Stadium

Records: Red Oak 5-1, 3-0; Adamson 3-3, 1-2

Last year: Red Oak won 51-0

Last week: Red Oak beat Dallas Kimball 48-13; Adamson beat Dallas Jefferson 30-6

Players to watch: Red Oak: QB Joshua Ervin, RB C.J. Palmer; Adamson: WR Curtis Craver, RB Krystion Ross

Update: Red Oak debuts at No. 8 in the Dave Campbell’s Texas Football Class 5A Division II statewide Top 10 … The Hawks amassed 315 rushing yards in the win against Kimball … Adamson’s game last Thursday was halted in the third quarter because of thunderstorms.

Forney at Ennis

What: District 8-5A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Lion Memorial Stadium

Records: Forney 2-4, 1-3; Ennis 6-1, 5-0

Broadcast: KRVF 106.9 FM

Last year: Forney won 44-29

Last week: Forney was idle; Ennis beat Sulphur Springs 42-14

Players to watch: Forney: QB Campbell Anderson, WR Riley McMurren; Ennis: QB Collin Drake, RB Jarius Jones

Update: Ennis with a victory can become the first Ellis County school this year to clinch a playoff berth … Lions head coach Sam Harrell picked up his 200th career win last week … Forney’s Anderson passed for 240 yards and 2 TDs in the Jackrabbits’ 32-13 loss to Sulphur Springs 2 weeks ago.

Midlothian Heritage at Athens

What: District 9-4A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bruce Field

Records: Heritage 3-3, 1-0; Athens 4-2, 0-1

Broadcast: misd,gs/domain/524

Last year: Heritage won 68-34

Last week: Heritage beat Quinlan Ford 51-13; Athens lost to Life Waxahachie 55-35

Players to watch: Heritage: QB Cade Sumbler, WR Jay Wilkerson; Athens: RB Nathan Sims, QB Chase Friederich

Update: The Jaguars totaled 657 yards of offense in last Thursday’s home victory … Three Heritage players — Latray Miller, Cedric West and Cullen Stone — topped 100 rushing yards and scored a TD against Quinlan Ford, and Daelin Rader was close with 90 yards and a TD on just 3 carries … Athens tied last week’s game at Life 35-all to start the fourth quarter, before the Mustangs pulled away.

Life Waxahachie at Crandall

What: District 9-4A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Pirate Stadium

Records: Life 5-1, 1-0; Crandall 4-2, 1-0

Last year: Crandall won 28-7

Last week: Life beat Athens 55-35; Crandall beat Mabank 21-14 (OT)

Players to watch: Life: QB Gage Mayfield, RB Sir Michael Veasley; Crandall: QB Holt Reese, RB Damarion Wigenton

Update: Mayfield called his own number 15 times for 173 yards and 2 TDs, and also completed 8 of 10 passes for 230 yards and 3 TDs against Athens … The Mustangs totaled 530 yards offensively while holding the Hornets to 347 … Crandall trailed 14-0 at halftime last week before rallying to force overtime.

Glen Rose at Ferris

What: District 4-4A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Yellowjacket Stadium

Records: Glen Rose 2-5, 1-0; Ferris 1-6, 0-1

Broadcast: KLVQ 1410 AM / 94.5 FM

Last year: Glen Rose won 72-23

Last week: Glen Rose beat Hillsboro 40-21; Ferris lost to Godley 55-21

Players to watch: Glen Rose: QB Austin Worthen, WR Braylen Meador; Ferris: QB Nate Aguinaga, RB Matthew Nunez

Update: The Yellowjackets stayed within 14-7 of Godley until allowing a TD with 41 seconds left before halftime, then gave up a 75-yard TD pass on the first play of the second half … Nunez rushed for 157 yards and 2 TDs to lead Ferris … Worthen passed for 3 TDs and ran for 2 more in the Tigers’ win at home over Hillsboro.

Edgewood at Palmer

What: District 7-3A (II)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Bulldog Stadium

Records: Edgewood 5-1, 3-0; Palmer 6-0, 3-0

Last year: Edgewood won 22-14

Last week: Edgewood beat Gateway Charter 56-6; Palmer beat Mildred 48-13

Players to watch: Edgewood: n/a; Palmer: QB Adrian Cisneros, RB Dylan Tyree

Update: The undefeated Bulldogs break into the DCTF Class 3A Division II poll at No. 10 this week after a resounding dub against Mildred … The last 2 unbeaten teams in 7-3A (II) vie for the driver’s seat in the championship race … The Bulldogs have clinched their first winning season since 2014 and are 6-0 for the first time since 2004.

Italy at Axtell

What: District 8-2A (I)

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday

Where: Ellison Field

Records: Italy 4-3, 2-1; Axtell 1-5, 0-2

Last year: Axtell won 36-7

Last week: Italy lost to Bruceville-Eddy 62-41; Axtell lost to Itasca 8-0

Players to watch: Italy: QB Jayden Saxon, WR Cahl Horn; Axtell: RB/LB Paul Pina, QB Koby Hollingsworth

Update: The Gladiators are tied with Bosqueville for second place in 8-2A (I) and hold a tiebreaker advantage head-to-head … The Longhorns have managed to score just 5 TDs through their first 6 games.