Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Waxahachie President Will Turner helped kick off the groundbreaking of the new Baylor Scott & White Primary Care Clinic last Wednesday, a “midway” location between Midlothian and Waxahachie.

“We are slated to be opening this in August 2020, and as you can see they are hard at work making things happen here,” Turner said of the ongoing construction work at the 4431 East US Highway 287 location.

According to Turner, the clinic marks a new chapter in Ellis County healthcare, providing both much needed care and a welcome economic boost.

“We’re starting out with about 22,000 or so square feet,” said Baylor Scott & White Health CEO Jim Henton, “We’re going to fill it up with physicians, many of whom have perfected the new mode of delivering primary care … and no doubt will help educate younger physicians in … the new ways that patients want to be taken care of.”

Baylor Scott & White hopes that the new facility and its advancements in care will attract talented young doctors and other healthcare professionals.

“This particular clinic will have a process through which you will be able to meet other team members — such as a behavioral health specialist or a dietician or a health coach or a community healthcare worker… We’ll use virtual interfaces within the patient room, (and) if we need to, bring specialists ... to care for those patients,” said Dr. Glenn Ledbetter, chief medical officer at Baylor Scott & White - Waxahachie.

Ledbetter explained that young physicians coming out of residency programs that lack these types of resources will find them to be an incentive.

“We are putting together the pieces needed to really redefine how primary care is done — not only in this community but across Baylor Scott & White Health,” he continued.

Former Midlothian mayor and current Baylor Scott & White board chair Bill Houston shared his excitement about the new facility and what it will mean for local communities.

“Baylor Scott & White Midway is a welcome addition to the community,” Houston began, “When I became mayor in 2000 … we had about 8,000 or 9,000 people. Now we have 38,000 to 40,000 people, so the area is growing.”

“At a time where healthcare costs are more of an issue in our country and for our patients than they’ve ever been,” said Baylor Scott & White Health CEO Jim Henton, “being a not-for-profit system, where everything we do earn from taking care of patients goes back into taking care of patients, not into the hands of shareholders, I think is a huge moral advantage for us, and it’s a huge advantage for us in terms of the expansion of healthcare for people who need healthcare.”