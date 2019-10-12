MANSFIELD — Waxahachie beat Mansfield Lake Ridge 3-1 for the second time in District 7-6A play and broke the 3-way tie for the district lead, taking down the Eagles. Waxahachie (33-11, 8-1 in district) now moves into a tie with Mansfield High for the district lead.

The first set started with a bang with a big block by junior Emma Smithey. After an ace by junior Kate Morgan the Indians were up 3-0. The Eagles stormed back and battled tooth and nail to tie the game at 21-21, trading points back and forth until senior Madison Babers slammed the ball down for the win at 28-26.

The second set was very close as Lake Ridge (35-6, 7-2), led by University of Texas commit Madison Williams, kept it close but the Indians prevailed 25-22.

The third set went all Lake Ridge as they kept the lead the whole way and took set 3, 25-20.

Down to the fourth set, the Indians kept the Eagles at bay and pulled out the win with a 25-21 victory.

Friday’s leaders were senior Lacy Mott with 12 kills, Babers with 11 kills, Morgan with 8 kills and Smithey and Jh’kyah Head with 5 kills apiece. Some of the best digs, from the some of the best hitters in the state, were dug by senior Bailey Whitehead with 16 digs, and Mott and Morgan added 10 digs. Leading the Indians in blocks were Smithey and Head with 6 each. The single-match school record-holder in assists is senior Ragan Ward, who dished the ball 37 times for the victory.

The next match has Waxahachie traveling to DeSoto on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. DeSoto is fifth in the district with a 4-5 record and 18-15 overall record. The Indians will host Mansfield on Friday evening.