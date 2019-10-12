DESOTO — The Waxahachie women’s golf team won first place at the Thorntree Pink Out Tournament on Thursday.

The team shot 355, followed by Lake Ridge with a 417, and Lorena with a 443.

Ana Herrin led the way with an 85 and Kayli Nash shot 87. Both received medals as third and fourth medalists. Right behind them was Baylie Paris with an 88. Marisabel Garza and Vanessa Garza shot 95 and 97 respectively.

Waxahachie’s second team shot 444 and was led by Allison Heflin with a 94. Azzy Lozano and Sydney Rodriguez shot 115 and Meredith Hallett shot 120.

The Lady Indians will be in action again on Oct. 25-26 at Squaw Valley in Glen Rose.

Boys finish strong

DESOTO — The Waxahachie Indians placed first & third in the Thorntree Pink Out Invitational held at Thorntree Country Club this past Thursday.

Leading the way for the Indians were Grant Armstrong (78), Nic Simmel (80), Jake Reames (80), Jud Willett (86) and Michael Davis (96) for a 324 team total. Lorena took second-place honors with a 346 and Waxahachie’s second squad placed third with a 373.

Scores for Waxahachie’s second squad were: Chris Hill (85), Garrett Roux (89), Jackson Bell (93), Daylin Sheehan (106) and Joseph Celsur (106).

Scores for Waxahachie’s third team were: Cameron Krawiec (98), Scotty Marshall (99), Kai Craig (107), Gabe Perez (117) and Patrick Wray (117).

Next up for the Indians will be Southern Oaks on Oct. 23 for the M2 and Squaw Valley on Oct. 25-26 for the M1 group.