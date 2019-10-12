A new team of auditors took the oath office at the Ellis County Courthouse, Oct. 1.

Janet Martin replaces Miykael Reeve as county auditor and K.W. Winkles replaces Devonda Spurlock as first assistant county auditor.

With years of experience in accounting, both in the public and private sectors, Martin most recently served as a county auditor in Erath. She also worked at accounting firm Coopers & Lybrand, now PricewaterhouseCoopers.

The new county auditor holds a Bachelor of Science in accounting and finance from Northeastern State University in Tahlequah, Oklahoma. Martin is a certified public accountant and fraud examiner.

“My passion and stress relief is to make costumes and weave,” Martin said.

Winkles previously serves as an assistant auditor in Kaufman County. He holds a Bachelor of Science in governmental accounting and a Master of Science in forensic accounting from Purdue University Global. Interestingly, Winkles also holds a Bachelor of Science in music from Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

“Sound financial management and fiscal responsibility are built upon a foundation that include extensive experience and expertise in the areas of county financial reporting, planning, compliance, audit, and budgetary operations,” Ellis County Judge Todd Little said. “As a working member of the Audit Search Team, I express without reservation that Ms. Martin and Mr. Winkles will serve Ellis County with professional excellence.”

The Ellis County’s website outlines the role of a county auditor.

“The county auditor maintains the financial integrity of the county government. The county auditor's primary duty is to oversee financial record-keeping for the county and to assure that all expenditures comply with the county budget. The county auditor, by law, has continuous access to all books and financial records. The county auditor also conducts detailed reviews of all county financial operations,” according to the website.

The auditors are appointed for two-year terms.