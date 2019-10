Dalhart 28, Perryton 7



Dalhart 7 14 0 7 - 43

Perryton 0 0 7 0 - 7



D - Xavier Hamett 9yd run (Jose Pedia kick)

D - Ladaryl Smith 19yd pass from Brennen Loyd (Pedia kick)

D - Smith 2yd pass from Loyd (Pedia kick)

P - Cuyler Feger 8yd fumble recovery (Kenny Remirez)

D - Hamett 2yd run (Pedia kick)



Dalhart Perryton

First downs: 12 9

Rushing: 140 88

Passing: 178 61

Total yards: 318 149

C-A-I: 15/26/1 7/21/2

Punts: 5/28 4/35

Penalties /yards lost: 9/75 5/33

Fumbles: 1/1 2/2

Sanford-Fritch 18, Sunray 10

Sanford-Fritch 6 0 0 12 - 18

Sunray 0 2 0 8 - 10

First Quarter

SF- Izaiah Apodaca 54 pass from Kobee Cunningham (two-point conversion run failed), 4:24

Second Quarter

S - Safety (tackle by Luis Escapita), 2:29

Third Quarter

No scoring

Fourth Quarter

SF - Caden Farmer 14 pass from Kobee Cunningham (two-point conversion attempt failed), 7:37

S - Jorge Hermosillo 11 pass from Tate DeBord (Tate DeBord two-point conversion run), 1:14SF - Matthew Black 13 run (two-point conversion attempt failed), 00:36

Sanford-Fritch Sunray

First Downs 12 14

Rush 127 87

Pass 138 79

Total 265 166

C-A-I 6-12-0 7-18-0

Punts None None

Fumbles - lost 1-33 4-38

Penalties 14-105 9-75



Stratford 60, Clarendon 15

First Quarter

S - Iuden Romero 25 run (Publio Reyes kick)

S - Brit McQuitty 4 run (Publio Reyes kick)

S - Romero 1 run (Publio Reyes kick)C - 80 kickoff return (kick good)

Second Quarter

S - McQuitty 1 run (kick failed)

S - McQuitty 20 run (kick failed)

S - Romero 30 run (Publio Reyes kick)

S - Abraham Villegas 30 pass from Walker McBryde (Publio Reyes kick)

C - 4 run (two-point conversion successful)

Third Quarter

S - Ty McBryde 25 pass from Walker McBryde (kick failed)

Fourth Quarter

S - Tyler Stone 3 run (Publio Reyes kick)

Stratford Clarendon

First Downs 17 11

Rush 284 164

Pass 129 37

Total 413 201

C-A-I 7-17-1 4-12-4

Punts 3-25.0 avg.

Fumbles - lost None None

Penalties 4-50 12-110

Wheeler 74, Munday 6

Wheeler 28 28 18 0 - 74

Munday 0 6 0 0 - 6

Panhandle 52, Boys Ranch 6



Panhandle 14 24 7 7 - 52

Boys Ranch 0 0 6 0 - 6



P - Thane Adams 19yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)

P - Wes Jones 11yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)

P - Jayse Edwards 41yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)

P - Wes Jones to Zach Wood 28yd pass (Jayse Edwards kick no good)

P - Jayse Edwards 34yd run (Jayse Edwards kick no good)

P - Landon Hack 2yd run (Jayse Edwards kick no good)

P - Landon Hack 31yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)

B - Isaiah Brown 2yd run (Two point conversion run no good)

P - Luke Battle 2yd run (Jayse Edwards kick)



Panhandle Boys Ranch

First downs: 18 10

Rushing: 238 56

Passing: 182 45

Total yards: 420 101

C-A-I: 11/14/0 7/14/0

Punts: 5/28 4/35

Penalties /yards lost: 8/85 3/15

Fumbles: 0/0 0/0