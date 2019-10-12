High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 10-12 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 17-19:

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

DeSoto 3-0 6-0 245 98

Cedar Hill 3-0 4-2 272 163

S. Gr. Prairie 3-0 4-2 167 142

Mans. Summit 2-1 5-1 216 104

M. Lake Ridge 1-2 3-3 207 250

Waxahachie 0-3 1-5 160 282

Mansfield 0-3 1-5 129 205

Grand Prairie 0-3 0-6 39 207

Friday, Oct. 11

Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 10*

DeSoto 43, Mansfield 17*

Cedar Hill 49, Mansfield Summit 21*

South Grand Prairie 22, Grand Prairie 14*

Friday, Oct. 18

Mansfield at Waxahachie*

Grand Prairie at DeSoto*

Mansfield Summit at South Grand Prairie*

Cedar Hill at Mansfield Lake Ridge*

---

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Aledo 4-0 5-1 316 152

Burl. Cent. 4-1 6-1 253 218

Midlothian 3-2 5-2 270 105

Burleson 3-2 5-2 276 217

Cleburne 2-2 4-2 271 142

Waco Univ. 2-2 4-2 182 168

Everman 1-3 1-5 108 146

Arl. Seguin 1-4 1-6 99 256

Joshua 0-4 0-6 117 343

Friday, Oct. 11

Midlothian 33, Everman 14*

Aledo 57, Burleson 21*

Burleson Centennial 56, Cleburne 55, (OT)*

Waco University 20, Arlington Seguin 6*

(Joshua bye)

Friday, Oct. 18

Cleburne at Aledo*

Burleson at Everman*

Waco University at Burleson Centennial*

Joshua at Arlington Seguin*

(Midlothian bye)

---

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Red Oak 3-0 5-1 325 153

Seagoville 3-0 5-1 194 109

D. Kimball 2-1 5-1 243 96

So. Oak Cliff 2-1 4-2 192 116

D. Adamson 1-2 3-3 144 133

D. Spruce 1-2 2-4 137 178

D. Jefferson 0-3 0-6 39 328

D. Conrad 0-3 0-6 38 304

Thursday, Oct. 10

South Oak Cliff 44, Dallas Conrad 0*

Dallas Adamson 30, Dallas Jefferson 6, game halted 3Q, storms*

Friday, Oct. 11

Red Oak 48, Dallas Kimball 13*

Seagoville 21, Dallas Spruce 17*

Thursday, Oct. 17

South Oak Cliff at Dallas Spruce*

Dallas Kimball at Seagoville*

Dallas Jefferson at Dallas Conrad*

Friday, Oct. 18

Red Oak at Dallas Adamson*

---

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Ennis 5-0 6-1 254 117

Corsicana 4-1 5-2 190 140

Royse City 3-1 5-1 183 75

Greenville 3-1 4-2 190 131

North Forney 2-3 4-3 282 170

Forney 1-3 2-4 88 191

Sulphur Spgs. 1-3 1-5 112 193

Terrell 1-4 1-6 73 211

Kaufman 0-4 0-6 58 254

Friday, Oct. 11

Ennis 42, Sulphur Springs 14*

Royse City 27, Corsicana 0*

North Forney 48, Kaufman 20*

Greenville 28, Terrell 16*

(Forney bye)

Friday, Oct. 18

Forney at Ennis*

Sulphur Springs at Corsicana*

Royse City at Greenville*

Terrell at Kaufman*

(North Forney bye)

---

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Life Wax. 1-0 5-1 293 145

Mid. Heritage 1-0 3-3 217 195

Crandall 1-0 4-2 141 121

Mabank 0-1 5-1 205 87

Athens 0-1 4-2 215 194

Quinlan Ford 0-1 4-2 207 164

Thursday, Oct. 10

Mid. Heritage 51, Quinlan Ford 13*

Friday, Oct. 11

Life Waxahachie 55, Athens 35*

Crandall 21, Mabank 14*

Friday, Oct. 18

Mid. Heritage at Athens*

Life Waxahachie at Crandall*

Quinlan Ford at Mabank*

---

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Godley 1-0 6-1 318 143

Glen Rose 1-0 2-5 167 241

Venus 0-0 1-5 104 293

Ferris 0-1 1-6 182 307

Hillsboro 0-1 2-5 190 215

Friday, Oct. 11

Godley 55, Ferris 21*

Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 21*

(Venus bye)

Friday, Oct. 18

Glen Rose at Ferris*

Venus at Hillsboro*

(Godley bye)

---

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Grandview 2-0 6-0 253 71

Whitney 2-0 5-1 255 81

West 2-1 2-5 144 238

Teague 1-1 2-4 156 228

Maypearl 1-2 3-4 181 158

McGregor 1-2 3-4 206 221

Groesbeck 0-3 2-5 109 233

Friday, Oct. 11

Whitney 42, Maypearl 3*

West 31, McGregor 28*

Teague 52, Groesbeck 6*

(Grandview bye)

Friday, Oct. 18

Grandview at Groesbeck*

West at Whitney*

Teague at McGregor*

(Maypearl bye)

---

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Palmer 3-0 6-0 234 76

Edgewood 3-0 5-1 225 158

Mildred 2-1 5-1 233 200

Buffalo 2-1 4-2 242 164

Bloom. Grove 1-2 3-3 164 129

Rice 1-2 3-3 127 196

Scurry-Rosser 0-3 2-4 160 208

Gateway Char. 0-3 0-6 77 310

Friday, Oct. 11

Palmer 48, Mildred 13*

Blooming Grove 25, Scurry-Rosser 6*

Edgewood 56, Gateway Charter 6*

Buffalo 63, Rice 20*

Friday, Oct. 18

Edgewood at Palmer*

Mildred at Rice*

Buffalo at Blooming Grove*

Scurry-Rosser at Gateway Charter*

---

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

Bruceville-Eddy 3-0 5-2 293 198

Italy 2-1 4-3 222 201

Bosqueville 2-1 3-4 230 269

Riesel 1-1 2-4 181 224

Itasca 1-2 3-4 179 137

Moody 0-2 1-5 136 287

Axtell 0-2 1-5 54 202

Friday, Oct. 11

Bruceville-Eddy 62, Italy 41*

Itasca 8, Axtell 0*

Bosqueville 49, Riesel 29*

(Moody bye)

Friday, Oct. 18

Italy at Axtell*

Moody at Bosqueville*

Riesel at Bruceville-Eddy*

(Itasca bye)

---

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Avalon 0-0 7-0 389 152

Milford 0-0 5-2 352 285

Coolidge 0-0 5-2 271 244

Penelope 0-0 3-3 234 194

Friday, Oct. 11

Milford 36, Calvert 30, (OT)

Avalon 46, Apple Springs 27

Kopperl at Penelope, canceled

Coolidge 63, Oakwood 40

Friday, Oct. 18

(No games scheduled)

---

* — denotes district games