High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 10-12 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 17-19:
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
DeSoto 3-0 6-0 245 98
Cedar Hill 3-0 4-2 272 163
S. Gr. Prairie 3-0 4-2 167 142
Mans. Summit 2-1 5-1 216 104
M. Lake Ridge 1-2 3-3 207 250
Waxahachie 0-3 1-5 160 282
Mansfield 0-3 1-5 129 205
Grand Prairie 0-3 0-6 39 207
Friday, Oct. 11
Mansfield Lake Ridge 42, Waxahachie 10*
DeSoto 43, Mansfield 17*
Cedar Hill 49, Mansfield Summit 21*
South Grand Prairie 22, Grand Prairie 14*
Friday, Oct. 18
Mansfield at Waxahachie*
Grand Prairie at DeSoto*
Mansfield Summit at South Grand Prairie*
Cedar Hill at Mansfield Lake Ridge*
---
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Aledo 4-0 5-1 316 152
Burl. Cent. 4-1 6-1 253 218
Midlothian 3-2 5-2 270 105
Burleson 3-2 5-2 276 217
Cleburne 2-2 4-2 271 142
Waco Univ. 2-2 4-2 182 168
Everman 1-3 1-5 108 146
Arl. Seguin 1-4 1-6 99 256
Joshua 0-4 0-6 117 343
Friday, Oct. 11
Midlothian 33, Everman 14*
Aledo 57, Burleson 21*
Burleson Centennial 56, Cleburne 55, (OT)*
Waco University 20, Arlington Seguin 6*
(Joshua bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Cleburne at Aledo*
Burleson at Everman*
Waco University at Burleson Centennial*
Joshua at Arlington Seguin*
(Midlothian bye)
---
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Red Oak 3-0 5-1 325 153
Seagoville 3-0 5-1 194 109
D. Kimball 2-1 5-1 243 96
So. Oak Cliff 2-1 4-2 192 116
D. Adamson 1-2 3-3 144 133
D. Spruce 1-2 2-4 137 178
D. Jefferson 0-3 0-6 39 328
D. Conrad 0-3 0-6 38 304
Thursday, Oct. 10
South Oak Cliff 44, Dallas Conrad 0*
Dallas Adamson 30, Dallas Jefferson 6, game halted 3Q, storms*
Friday, Oct. 11
Red Oak 48, Dallas Kimball 13*
Seagoville 21, Dallas Spruce 17*
Thursday, Oct. 17
South Oak Cliff at Dallas Spruce*
Dallas Kimball at Seagoville*
Dallas Jefferson at Dallas Conrad*
Friday, Oct. 18
Red Oak at Dallas Adamson*
---
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 5-0 6-1 254 117
Corsicana 4-1 5-2 190 140
Royse City 3-1 5-1 183 75
Greenville 3-1 4-2 190 131
North Forney 2-3 4-3 282 170
Forney 1-3 2-4 88 191
Sulphur Spgs. 1-3 1-5 112 193
Terrell 1-4 1-6 73 211
Kaufman 0-4 0-6 58 254
Friday, Oct. 11
Ennis 42, Sulphur Springs 14*
Royse City 27, Corsicana 0*
North Forney 48, Kaufman 20*
Greenville 28, Terrell 16*
(Forney bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Forney at Ennis*
Sulphur Springs at Corsicana*
Royse City at Greenville*
Terrell at Kaufman*
(North Forney bye)
---
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Life Wax. 1-0 5-1 293 145
Mid. Heritage 1-0 3-3 217 195
Crandall 1-0 4-2 141 121
Mabank 0-1 5-1 205 87
Athens 0-1 4-2 215 194
Quinlan Ford 0-1 4-2 207 164
Thursday, Oct. 10
Mid. Heritage 51, Quinlan Ford 13*
Friday, Oct. 11
Life Waxahachie 55, Athens 35*
Crandall 21, Mabank 14*
Friday, Oct. 18
Mid. Heritage at Athens*
Life Waxahachie at Crandall*
Quinlan Ford at Mabank*
---
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Godley 1-0 6-1 318 143
Glen Rose 1-0 2-5 167 241
Venus 0-0 1-5 104 293
Ferris 0-1 1-6 182 307
Hillsboro 0-1 2-5 190 215
Friday, Oct. 11
Godley 55, Ferris 21*
Glen Rose 40, Hillsboro 21*
(Venus bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Glen Rose at Ferris*
Venus at Hillsboro*
(Godley bye)
---
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Grandview 2-0 6-0 253 71
Whitney 2-0 5-1 255 81
West 2-1 2-5 144 238
Teague 1-1 2-4 156 228
Maypearl 1-2 3-4 181 158
McGregor 1-2 3-4 206 221
Groesbeck 0-3 2-5 109 233
Friday, Oct. 11
Whitney 42, Maypearl 3*
West 31, McGregor 28*
Teague 52, Groesbeck 6*
(Grandview bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Grandview at Groesbeck*
West at Whitney*
Teague at McGregor*
(Maypearl bye)
---
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 3-0 6-0 234 76
Edgewood 3-0 5-1 225 158
Mildred 2-1 5-1 233 200
Buffalo 2-1 4-2 242 164
Bloom. Grove 1-2 3-3 164 129
Rice 1-2 3-3 127 196
Scurry-Rosser 0-3 2-4 160 208
Gateway Char. 0-3 0-6 77 310
Friday, Oct. 11
Palmer 48, Mildred 13*
Blooming Grove 25, Scurry-Rosser 6*
Edgewood 56, Gateway Charter 6*
Buffalo 63, Rice 20*
Friday, Oct. 18
Edgewood at Palmer*
Mildred at Rice*
Buffalo at Blooming Grove*
Scurry-Rosser at Gateway Charter*
---
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Bruceville-Eddy 3-0 5-2 293 198
Italy 2-1 4-3 222 201
Bosqueville 2-1 3-4 230 269
Riesel 1-1 2-4 181 224
Itasca 1-2 3-4 179 137
Moody 0-2 1-5 136 287
Axtell 0-2 1-5 54 202
Friday, Oct. 11
Bruceville-Eddy 62, Italy 41*
Itasca 8, Axtell 0*
Bosqueville 49, Riesel 29*
(Moody bye)
Friday, Oct. 18
Italy at Axtell*
Moody at Bosqueville*
Riesel at Bruceville-Eddy*
(Itasca bye)
---
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 0-0 7-0 389 152
Milford 0-0 5-2 352 285
Coolidge 0-0 5-2 271 244
Penelope 0-0 3-3 234 194
Friday, Oct. 11
Milford 36, Calvert 30, (OT)
Avalon 46, Apple Springs 27
Kopperl at Penelope, canceled
Coolidge 63, Oakwood 40
Friday, Oct. 18
(No games scheduled)
---
* — denotes district games