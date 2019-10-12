ENNIS – The 18th annual Ennis Autumn Daze will be held Saturday, Oct. 26 from 9 a.m. - 9 p.m. in historic downtown Ennis. This charming event has always been a fall favorite for Ennis residents and visitors and is continuing to grow year after year.

New to the festival this year is an exciting cornhole tournament with a $1,000 cash prize. We are also bringing back The Monster Mash 5k Dash and Fun Run. This run through historic downtown neighborhoods ends at the festival and includes a costume contest.

The cornhole tournament and the craft beer tent, located near the main stage, is a great way to relax and enjoy the fun.

Enjoy a full day of entertainment, including Wacky Chad, Josh Jaccard, Colton Rice, Tiffany Shea and headliner Me and My Monkey, an energetic Beatles tribute band.

The festival will also include shopping and great food and will be held in conjunction with the Farmers Market finale, which includes trick-or-treating with the market vendors.

A huge hay maze will remain up the entire month of October for children to enjoy, which includes tons of pumpkins and cornstalks for adorable fall photo opportunities. Other children’s activities during the festival include pumpkin painting, a huge corn pit for sensory play, face painting, rock climbing wall, paddle boats, bounce houses and games with prizes.

We would like to thank our title sponsor, Frank Kent Ennis, along with Wilkerson Plumbing Solutions and Ennis Steel, and many other generous sponsors for making this event possible. With their help, families are able to create wonderful memories in Ennis, Texas.

Download the free Ennis Y’all mobile app for more details on Ennis’ year-round events and activities.

Contact the Ennis Convention and Visitors Bureau at 972-878-4748 or www.visitennis.org for more information. Follow us on social media at Ennis TX: A Main Street City for the latest events and updates.