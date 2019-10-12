“YOU HAVE NOT BECAUSE YOU ASK NOT, OR YOU ASK AMISS TO CONSUME UPON YOUR OWN LUST.” (JAMES 4:3)

Asking is the rule of God’s kingdom. We get nothing to live our life on without asking. So, we begin learning to ask of God, (in other words, to pray)! Then, when God can get us asking, the Holy Spirit of God begins teaching us how to ask and what to ask. It is spiritual communication 101.

Yes, God knows what we need before we ask; however, we do not always know what we need to ask for, comfort or solution. Most of us would rather ask for comfort rather than the solution in an effort to avoid the pain or work that will have to be the solution process. Would we ever learn to ask for solution or resolution, if we were not pushed to realize our need and God’s provision?

Just as any relationship depends on communication in order to thrive, we have to learn to communicate with God and continue the effort in order to build a strong relationship that is certain of God and His Way. So, learn to ask of God what you need, and be prepared to receive His instruction and work it out in your life. You will receive by asking, it is His Way…