Nona Sue Mantooth of Milford departed this life October 4, 2019, in Waco. She was born October 26, 1936, to Carrie Gregg and John Henry Overman in Fannin County. She graduated Brownfield High School in 1955. She was active member of Calvary Baptist Church in Brownfield and later at First Baptist Church in Milford.

Nona worked in insurance and banking and worked with youth baseball programs in Milford and First Baptist Church youth as well. She loved cooking and being with Lonnie and the family.

Nona is survived by her two sons Ronald Mantooth and wife Shelly Mantooth of Katy, TX, and Chris Mantooth and wife Melissa Mantooth of Milford, TX; five grandchildren, Kristian Meyers and husband Bryan, Lonnie C. Mantooth and wife Kensey, Mathew Mantooth, Andrew Mantooth and wife Brianna, Dylan Bartlett; and great-grandchildren Jason and Raylie. One sister Ruth Martin of Midland. The memories she shared with so many family and friends will be forever cherished, and she will be missed by many.

Nona was preceded in death by her parents, husband of 60 years Lonnie Mantooth, sisters Ruby Moorhead, Thelma Benson and Flo Blakely and brothers William Overman and John L. Overman.

A visitation for family and friends will be Thursday, October 10, 2019, 6 - 8 p.m. at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin Chapel in Italy.

Funeral services for Nona will be Friday, October 11, 2019, at 2 p.m. at First Baptist Church in Milford with Steve Gilley officiating.

Graveside service and interment will be Saturday, October 12, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Terry County Cemetery in Brownfield.

