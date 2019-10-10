Lynn Vantreese was born June 5, 1930, in Red Oak to Virda and Elbert Vantreese. He departed this life on October 4, 2019, at his home in Euless. Lynn was a U.S. Army veteran and served during the Korean conflict.

He worked for Jorgenson Steel, Dallas, as a crane operator and retired after more than 35 years of service. He was a member of the Teamsters Union. He enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting deer and dove with his brothers and sons Keith and Gene. He was a devout Christian and member of Airport Freeway Church of Christ.

Lynn is survived by his sons, Gene Vantreese, Keith Vantreese and wife Bernadine; daughter, Sheila Fast; grandchildren, Billy, Damien, Joshua and Adam, as well as four great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 64 years, Vernell (Costlow) Vantreese and brothers, Don, Philip, Jack, Tommy and Bob.

Funeral services for Lynn will be Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the Boze-Mitchell-McKibbin chapel in Waxahachie. Interment will follow at Elm Branch Cemetery.

