The Daily Light’s guide for all things fun and family entertainment for the weekend of Oct. 11 through Oct. 13 includes:



1. The Riverwalk Jazz Tribute to Louis Armstrong, hosted by the Waxahachie Symphony Association and supported by the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association, Gingerbread Antiques, the Waxahachie Chamber, Waxahachie Chautauqua and Pokey O’s ice cream shop, will take place Saturday from 7 to 9 p.m. at the Chautauqua Auditorium. Prepare to hear a “true New Orleans show” and learn about the history of jazz through the eyes of one of its most famous musicians. The music, a “Salute to Satchmo,” pays tribute to the life and spirit of Louis Armstrong. Riverwalk Jazz was founded by Jim Cullum in the 1960s and has been featured on NPR and has played in venues like Carnegie Hall, the Kennedy Center and more. Pokey O’s will be on hand to serve patrons sweet treats. Adult tickets for the live show are $20 and kids (up to high school-age) get in free. More information is available at http://waxahachiesymphony.org.

2. The Pumpkin Hach will host its grand opening celebration Saturday beginning at 11 a.m. with live music from DJ Alexx, food and fun for the whole family. The Nicholas P. Sims Library will host crafts, and guests can interact with Waxahachie FFA livestock. The Pumpkin Hach is located at 2801 N. Hwy 77 in Waxahachie. The new patch will also host a petting zoo on Sunday from noon to 5 p.m. God’s Little Critters Petting Zoo and Pony Parties will be on site. Bring the whole family for a memorable experience, and don’t forget to pick out a few pumpkins for carving and decorating later.

3. The Dinah Weable Breast Cancer Survivors Event Foundation will hold its inaugural Pink Ribbons and Heart Reception Saturday at 2 p.m. and the Rogers Hotel, 100 N College Street in Waxahachie. The foundation has partnered with the Waxahachie Downtown Merchants Association to host the Pink Diva Parade of Survivors walk around the historic Ellis County Courthouse following the reception. From 3 to 6 p.m., the Copper Rose Boutique will host a Pink Diva Sip and Stroll. Tickets for the event are $20 each and can be purchased at the Copper Rose Boutique. All proceeds from ticket sales will benefit the Dinah Weable Indigent Mammogram Fund. Don’t miss your chance to meet local survivors and help spread awareness about breast cancer. The first 50 shoppers at the Copper Rose will receive a free gift.

4. Saturday brings the last Kids Craft day to the Waxahachie farmers market for this year. The Ellis County Master Gardeners will be on hand with a supply of small pumpkins for the kids to decorate. They will be encouraged to get creative with natural materials, paints and all sorts of art supplies to help everyone design a unique, one-of-a-kind pumpkin to take home and enjoy all season. Bring the kids and grandkids and enjoy a fall day at the market.



