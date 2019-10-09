Members of an Indiana church came together recently to wipe out a massive amount of medical debt for complete strangers.

Northview Church in Carmel raised enough money to pay down $7.8 million in hospital bills that had been sent to about 6,000 families, Indianapolis TV station WTHR reports.

That far exceeded the congregation's initial goal, which was to settle $2 million worth of medical debts.

WTHR says Northview Church worked with RIP Medical Debt, a firm that buys outstanding bills for pennies on the dollar, making it possible to help people living in 10 nearby communities.

RIP Medical Debt says that, over the years, it has cleared more than $800 million in medical debts.

"It adds up and so it causes stress with relationships, with spouses, with kids ... just always thinking about that mounting up, and so we wanted to do something to bless the community and say, 'Hey, God cares about you. Northview cares about you. We want to take some of this stress off of you,'" pastor Andy Stephenson told the station.

Northview is a nondenominational church, with 13 locations across Indiana.