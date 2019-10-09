Stephenville’s fifth annual and popular event Sundown on the Square will take place from 5-9 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 on the Downtown Square. Proceeds from this event will benefit the Stephenville Historical House Museum.
Here is the full day schedule of events:
4:30 – 9 p.m. - Music and Entertainment
Concert sponsors: Texstar Ford-Lincoln, City of Stephenville, Cross Timbers Orthopaedic and Imaging and TexasBank
5 p.m. - Gates open - Ticket sales begin
Mistress of Ceremonies Janice Horak gives a big Stephenville welcome to all.
Music and Entertainment Schedule:
4:30 - 5:45 p.m. - Bernie Nelson
5:45 - 6:15 p.m. - Mistress of Ceremonies - Janice Horak sponsor recognition and announcements
6:15 - 7:30 p.m. - Davin James
7:30 – 9 p.m. - Gary P Nunn
5-9 p.m. - Food Vendors - Tickets required for purchase
• Soup & More/Goin' Nuts
• Reynaldo's Mexican Food
• Greer’s
• Jake and Dorothy's
• Hard Eight BBQ
• Rockin' P Bar and Grill – red wrist bands issues for wine and beer – ID required
• Hambone's Catering - food truck
• Gary Joe's - food truck
• J Finn's Fun Foods - food truck
• Vero Gelato - food truck
Shopping - These merchants will be open:
• Punchy's
• Slim Pickins Outfitters
• Ben Franklin
• Silver Wings Boutique
• Julianne's
• Scott's Flowers on the Square
• Willow's Scarlet Ribbon
• Thousand Miles
• Blue Eyed Buffalo
Art Exhibit - Local artist - Rick Kime
Tent sponsor - Members Federal Trust CU
Activities - Tickets required
Kids Zone: sponsored by Citizens Bank – blue wristbands issues – good for entire evening - four tickets for $8
• Western Showdown
• Knock it Off
• Mini Soccer
• Toxic Meltdown
• Hoops
• Monkey Coconut Madness
Oscar P Duck Pond
• Coloring Station
• Prize Zone
• Justice League Bounce House and Obstacle Course - sponsored by Jumpin' Jackets
• Merry Makers TOO - Face Painting - two tickets
• Photo Booth by B&A Media Tech - three tickets - Photo op for all ages - sponsored by InterBank
• Mechanical Bull - all ages - five tickets adults/two tickets U12 sponsored by F&M Bank and Lone Star Ag Credit
• Bungee Jumper - all ages - six tickets/two tickets U12 sponsored by First Financial Bank
• Zorb Ball - all ages - five tickets - three rides sponsored by Saint-Gobain Abrasives
• Golly Jolly Entertainment - Balloons - three tickets
• Fire Prevention Educational House - free - sponsored by ECVFDR
Wine Tasting - red wrist bands issued for wine and beer – ID required
Tent Sponsor – KSTV - $24/12 tickets or $12/six tickets includes wine glass and Go Texan paper tote
• Brennan Vineyards
• Bull Lion Ranch and Winery
• Lucky Vines
• Silver Spur Winery
• Veldhuizen Cheese
• KSTV remote broadcast
Please visit their website for more information: www.sundownsquare.com or like them on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/sundownsquare/. Tickets are sold in $2 increments. Credit Cards are also accepted.