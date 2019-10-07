Interstate 35 (Travis County): The northbound right lane and the Oltorf Street exit (No. 232) will be closed between Woodward Street and Oltorf Street from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The left lane on the northbound frontage road and entrance ramp will also be closed. Northbound Exit No. 239 for St. Johns Avenue/U.S. 183 South will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights and the left lane on the frontage road will also be closed at the exit. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed approaching Stassney Lane from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Shelby Lane and Williamson Creek from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Various closures on the frontage roads in both directions at William Cannon Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. Flaggers will control traffic at Stassney Lane east of Interstate 35 as needed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between St. Edwards Drive and Woodward Street from 9 p.m. Monday to 5 a.m. Tuesday. The right lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Oltorf Street and the Woodland Avenue exit from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights. The northbound left two lanes and southbound left lane will be closed under Stassney Lane from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound left two lanes will be closed between Rundberg Lane and St. Johns Avenue from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights. The left lane on the northbound frontage road will be closed between Texas 71 and Woodward Street from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Chaparral Road and Foremost Drive from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound right two lanes will be closed between U.S. 290 and St. Johns Avenue from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday nights and the entrance ramp from U.S. 290 will also be closed. Alternating closures to and from Wonsley Drive at Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between the entrance ramp north of William Cannon Drive and Stassney Lane through Oct. 18.

Interstate 35 (Hays County): Various closures in both directions between Kyle Parkway and the Travis County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights; the southbound right lane will be closed Monday night, and the left lanes in both directions Tuesday night. The northbound right lane will be closed between York Creek Road and CenterPoint Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. Northbound Exits No. 199 (Posey Road) and No. 200 (Centerpoint Road) will be closed through November; use Exit 196 for York Creek Road and follow the frontage road.

Interstate 35 (Williamson County): Reduced to one southbound lane between Ronald Reagan Boulevard and Texas 195 from 8 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights, and 9 p.m. Friday to 8 a.m. Saturday; expect ramp closures. The northbound frontage road will be reduced to one lane between Old Settlers and University boulevards until further notice.

U.S. 183: The southbound Cameron Road exit will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights; detour via Interstate 35 North exit to the frontage road. The left lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Carver and Providence avenues from 9 p.m. to 5 am. Monday through Wednesday nights. Reduced to one lane in each direction at various locations between Texas 71 and Maha Circle from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Tuesday through Thursday nights. The turnarounds at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between MLK and Marcel Gres Drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday. The right lane on the southbound frontage road will be closed between Guadalupe Street and Northcrest Boulevard from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday and Tuesday. Various alternating closures in all directions at Loyola Lane with signals on flash from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday; police will direct traffic. The southbound right lane will be closed at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday.

U.S. 290: Reduced to one lane in each direction between Tara Lane and the Hays County line from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. The westbound frontage road will be closed across Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; follow the frontage road to Parmer Lane. The left lane on the westbound frontage road will be closed near Texas 130 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Texas 71: The westbound ramp to southbound U.S. 183 will be closed until August 2020.

Texas 130: Alternating closures of southbound exit No. 436 for Parmer Lane and exit No. 437 for U.S. 290 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights and the southbound right lane will also be closed in this area. The northbound entrance from Blue Bluff Road and the right lane between Blue Bluff and U.S. 290 will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The southbound frontage road will be closed approaching U.S. 290 as needed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; detour west on U.S. 290 to the turnaround at Harris Branch Parkway. Southbound exit No. 439 for Blue Bluff Road will be closed from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; use the Parmer Lane exit (No. 436) or the U.S. 290 exit (No. 437) as needed. Alternating southbound closures between Pecan Street and ½ mile south of Cameron Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights as needed. The northbound left lane will be closed ½ mile either side of Howard Lane/Gregg-Manor Road from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. The northbound left lane will be closed ½ mile either side of Pflugerville Parkway from 9 p.m. Tuesday to 5 a.m. Wednesday. Alternating southbound closures ½ mile either side of Cameron Road from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. The southbound left lane will be closed ½ mile either side of Pflugerville Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Wednesday and Thursday nights. Slow moving work crews in multiple lanes in both directions between Cameron Road and Pflugerville Parkway from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Thursday and Friday nights.

Texas 138: One lane traffic controlled by flaggers between Texas 195 and County Road 222 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Loop 1 (MoPac Boulevard): Various single lane closures in both directions between Davis Lane and South Bay Lane from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Loop 111 (Airport Boulevard): No northbound access to/from northbound U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via U.S. 183 north to next turnaround.

RM 619: Reduced to one lane at Little Dry Brushy Creek between FM 1466 and County Road 470 through Saturday. A temporary traffic signal or flaggers will be used as needed.

FM 734 (Parmer Lane): Reduced to one lane in each direction under Texas 130 from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights; traffic will alternate between each side of the road. Reduced to one lane in each direction between Loop 1 and the Williamson County line from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights. The westbound right turn lane to northbound North Lamar Boulevard will be closed from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday.

FM 969 (Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard): The westbound right lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday. The eastbound right lane will be closed at U.S. 183 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday.

FM 973: Alternating closures in both directions between U.S. 290 and Gregg Lane from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday.

FM 1625: Permanently closed between McKenzie Road and U.S. 183. Detour via McKenzie Road until further notice.

FM 1660: One lane traffic control with flaggers and pilot car at multiple locations between King Lane and FM 973 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. weekdays through Oct. 31.

RM 2222: Various closures in both directions either side of McNeil Drive from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Wednesday nights.

RM 2244 (Bee Cave Road): Various closures in both directions at multiple locations between Redbud Drive and Walsh Tarlton Lane from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Bluestein Drive: Closed just east of U.S. 183 through March.

Clovis Street: Closed at Montopolis Drive through March. Detour via Street or Ponca streets.

Eastgate Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Hergotz Lane: Closed at U.S. 183 until further notice. Detour via Thompson Lane.

Hibbitts Road: Closed between Boggy Creek and Hudson Street until further notice. Detour provided.

Interchange Boulevard: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm and Gardner roads.

La Crosse Avenue: Closed across Loop 1 until further notice. Use nearest crossover.

Manor/Springdale Road: One lane closed in each direction under U.S. 183 from 8 p.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. Traffic signals will be on flash, and police will direct traffic.

Montopolis Drive: The eastbound bridge across U.S. 183 will be closed until further notice. Follow marked detour to Vargas Road crossover.

Old Gregg Lane: Closed between Howard Lane and Painted Sunset Way starting Monday to March.

Powell Lane: Closed at Interstate 35 until further notice.

Slaughter Lane: Various single lane closures in both directions across Loop 1 from 9 p.m. to 5:30 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

Smith Road: Closed at the west side of U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Stassney Lane: The main lane bridge is closed across Interstate 35 until further notice. East/west traffic will use the turnaround bridges to cross Interstate 35 until the new bridge is completed. Flaggers will control traffic immediately east of I-35 as needed from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday through Thursday nights.

St. Johns Avenue: Closed across Interstate 35 until further notice.

Thurgood Avenue: Closed at U.S. 183 through March. Detour via Bolm Road.

Vargas Road: Closed west of U.S. 183 through.

William Cannon Drive: Various closures in both directions approaching and across Interstate 35 from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. Monday and Tuesday nights.

Wonsley Drive: Alternating closures to/from Interstate 35 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday.