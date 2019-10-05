The Waxahachie High School girls varsity cross country team won the elite varsity team standings at the 23rd annual Ken Gaston Race at the Lake, held Thursday at Lynn Creek Park along the shores of Joe Pool Lake in Grand Prairie.

Varsity runner Emma Curry, a junior, also set a new school record the week before, breaking her own record, at the McNeil Invitational held in Round Rock where the UIL state cross country championships will be held next month. Curry clocked an 18:31 5K, breaking her previous record of 18:40.5, set earlier this season. She has held the 5K record since her freshman year.

At the Grand Prairie meet, three WHS girls in the elite division finished in the top 10. Emma Curry won the division with a time of 18:43.7 — 40 seconds ahead of the second place finisher. Varsity runner Alyson Moore, a junior, finished ninth with a time of 20.11.6 and runner Cori Morgan, a sophomore, was 10th with a time of 20.17.6. Freshman runner Keeley Hearron (21:52.8) and her sister, sophomore Charley Hearron, (22:02.6) rounded out the top five finishers for the girls while Karina Huerta (22:37) set a personal record.

The girls varsity team, as a whole, scored 58 points. Mansfield Legacy was second with 78 points and Frisco Liberty was third with 75.

In the elite boys division, WHS runner Sam Molina medaled and finished the highest among Waxahachie runners, 20th, with a time of 17:06.2, and Julius Luna finished 22nd with a time of 17:12.9. The boys team finished seventh (181 points) among 12 teams competing in the elite division.

At the McNeil Invitational, Curry finished 14th in the gold varsity girls division, competing against a field of 505 runners in the state’s largest and most competitive cross country invitational.

WHS junior varsity runners will compete Oct. 11 at the Mansfield Invitational. Varsity runners won’t compete again until the District 7-6A meet, Oct. 17, at Lynn Creek Park in Grand Prairie.