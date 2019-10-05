Boasting a record of academic achievement, Waxahachie Global High School proudly announced three seniors received early college admissions and scholarships worth thousands of dollars. One student received an academic honor for his academic prowess during his junior year.

Gabriel Malave was accepted to the University of Mary Hardin Baylor on a $40,000 scholarship.

“Congrats, Gabriel Malave! So excited for your acceptance to University of Mary Hardin Baylor and your $40,000 scholarship! We are so proud of you!,” Global High posted on Facebook, Sept. 23.

The University of Mary Hardin Baylor also admitted Levi Worley.

“Congratulations, Levi Worley on your acceptance to University of Mary Hardin Baylor! Go, Levi! #goingglobal,” the school noted.

Rayah Pierce’s $44,000 scholarship came with an acceptance letter from Dallas Baptist University.

“Congrats, Rayah Pierce on your acceptance to Dallas Baptist University! And your $44,000 scholarship award! We are so proud of you!,” the school cheered.

Joshua Garcia was selected as a National Hispanic Scholar by the College Board's National Hispanic Recognition Program. Qualification for the prestigious honor is based on a junior high school student’s combined verbal, math and writing skill scores on the Preliminary SAT/National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test (PSAT/NMSQT).

“Way to go Joshua Garcia on your National Hispanic Scholar status! You are awesome!,” a caption on Facebook read.

The program recognizes about 7,000 Hispanic juniors in the U.S. annually.

While the award is not a scholarship, it is often included on college applications to impress colleges that “use it to identify academically exceptional students,” according to the College Board, a not-for-profit organization that develops and administers standardized tests to prepare students for college.

The board also has African American, Indigenous and Rural/Small Town recognition programs.

Global High was founded in 2007 as a STEM-focused school. In other words, students are educated in four specific disciplines - science, technology, engineering and mathematics.

The campus received the Early College High School designation by the Texas Education Agency in 2009. Students receive a high school diploma, and an associate degree or up to 60 college credit hours toward a bachelor’s degree.