The 18th state-ranked (89th in the nation) Waxahachie Indians volleyball team handily defeated Mansfield Summit 3-0 on Friday night.

Behind the strong play of senior Madison Babers, who had 11 kills, the Indians won 25-7, 25-14 and 25-13.

Freshman Taylor Cavazos served for 19 points and Avery Long served for 14 points. Offensive weapons were Lacy Mott (6 kills), junior Emma Smithey (6 kills), and sophomores Lillie Loose (3 kills) and Jh’kyah Head (3 kills, 3 blocks).

Friday night’s win puts the Indians at 31-11 and 6-1 in district play after finishing one round through of their round-robin district schedule. The Indians are in a 3-way tie with Mansfield High and Mansfield Lake Ridge for first place atop District 7-6A.

Next up is South Grand Prairie on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Indian volleyball court.