FRIDAY'S SCORES
CLASS 5A DIVISION 1
District 2-5A
Abilene Cooper 52, Coronado 24
Amarillo Palo Duro 26, Lubbock High 17
CLASS 4A
Non-District
Estacado 34, Clint 10
Levelland 26, Seminole 14
Andrews 27, Hereford 26
CLASS 4A DIVISION II
District 1-4A
Greenwood 74, Lamesa 14
Snyder 14, Fort Stockton 12
Pecos 34, Monahans 32
CLASS 3A
Non-District
Denver City 42, Reagan County 0
Brownfield 38, San Angelo Lake View 37
CLASS 2A
New Deal 39, Trinity Christian 13
Clarendon 56, Plains 0
Lubbock Christian High 20, Tulia 13
Springlake-Earth 22, Boys Ranch 20
Sudan 53, Smyer 14
CLASS 1A
Nazareth 70, Meadow 50
Wilson 51, Cotton Center 32
Loop 59, Wellman-Union 14
Ira 56, Ropes 8
Paducah 75, Whitharral 30
Silverton 63, Hart 18
Kress 46, Lazbuddie 36
Knox City 116, Motley County 94
Petersburg 76, Amherst 36
Spur 52, O'Donnell 0
Anton 71, Morton 36
Westbrook 46, Sands 0
Whiteface 48, Lubbock All-Saints 46
Jayton 53, Rotan 0
THURSDAY'S AREA SCORES
Amarillo 49, Monterey 30
Lorenzo 59, Southland 12
Valley JV 35, Guthrie 14
Kingdom Prep vs. Patton Springs, canceled
SATURDAY'S GAME
SIX-MAN
Lubbock Home School vs. Stephenville Faith at Aspermont, 11 a.m.
OTHER WEST TEXAS SCORES
Abilene 13, Hurst Bell 0
Euless Trinity 49, San Angelo Central 24
Canyon 62, Big Spring 0
Dumas 28, Borger 0
Pampa 43, Dalhart 9
Alpine 42, McCamey 7
Anson 27, Ballinger 20
Bangs 46, San Angelo Grape Creek 16
Clyde 61, Stamford 0
Coleman 49, San Angelo Texas Leadership 12
Crane 50, Ozona 39
Cisco 52, Merkel 8
Hawley 40, Seymour 14
Muenster 12, Childress 6
Quanah 57, Olney 19
Stratford 43, Perryton 13
Winters 40, Iraan 6
Vega 49, Memphis 6
Aspermont 56, Rule 6
Grandfalls-Royalty 48, Fort Davis 0
McLean 53, Happy 6
Robert Lee 52, Grady 6
Valley 63, Lefors 16
Water Valley 49, Paint Rock 0
Blackwell 52, Veribest 6
Hermleigh 59, Bronte 20
Lueders-Avoca 58, Loraine 34
Marfa 45, Imperial Buena Vista 14
Sterling City 74, Rankin 66
STATEWIDE SCORES
CLASS 6A
Alief Taylor 36, Clute Brazoswood 0
Arlington 73, FW Paschal 14
Arlington Lamar 50, FW Trimble Tech 0
Arlington Martin 57, North Crowley 0
Austin Vandegrift 32, Round Rock 25
Cedar Park Vista Ridge 64, Leander 20
Channelview 41, Baytown Sterling 14
Clear Falls 42, Clear Brook 34
Conroe 38, Klein 13
Copperas Cove 41, Waco 24
Cypress Fairbanks 37, Cypress Falls 20
Cypress Ranch 24, Cypress Park 14
Dickinson 41, League City Clear Creek 21
Duncanville 61, Dallas Skyline 0
Edinburg Vela 45, Edinburg Economedes 0
Fort Bend Elkins 58, Fort Bend Clements 0
Galena Park North Shore 52, Houston King 14
Garland Naaman Forest 42, North Garland 18
Hebron 35, Coppell 27
Houston Strake Jesuit 41, Alief Elsik 14
Katy Morton Ranch 41, Katy Cinco Ranch 10
Katy Taylor 45, Katy Seven Lakes 10
Keller 34, Keller Timber Creek 7
Keller Central 15, Trophy Club Byron Nelson 14
Klein Cain 28, The Woodlands 14
Kingwood 44, Pasadena Memorial 15
La Porte 20, Deer Park 14
Lake Travis 59, Kyle Lehman 7
Laredo United 54, Del Rio 3
Lewisville 45, Irving MacArthur 7
McAllen Rowe 44, La Joya Juarez-Lincoln 12
Mission 13, McAllen 10, OT
Pearland Dawson 40, Pearland 29
Richmond George Ranch 28, Alief Hastings 0
Rockwall 45, Mesquite Horn 7
Round Rock Stony Point 24, Pflugerville Hendrickson 21
Rowlett 44, South Garland 28
Southlake Carroll 46, Denton Guyer 34
Spring Westfield 31, Spring Dekaney 16
Temple 66, Belton 34
The Woodlands College Park 28, Klein Forest 9
Tyler Lee 35, North Mesquite 17
Weslaco East 28, Edinburg 0
CLASS 5A
A&M Consolidated 41, Montgomery 21
Aledo 34, Midlothian 28, OT
Alvin Shadow Creek 34, Texas City 0
Arlington Seguin 26, Cleburne 23
Bastrop Cedar Creek 17, Bastrop 7
Birdville 31, Grapevine 21
Brenham 35, Georgetown East View 30
Brownsville Memorial 34, Brownsville Porter 17
Burleson Centennial 37, Burleson 10
CC Calallen 49, Somerset 14
CC Miller 72, CC Carroll 7
CC Tuloso-Midway 24, SA Southside 21
Cedar Park 52, Pflugerville Connally 14
College Station 38, Waller 7
Colleyville Heritage 42, Carrollton Creekview 0
Corpus Christi Veterans Memorial 29, CC Ray 0
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Spruce 7
Dallas South Oak Cliff 41, Dallas Adamson 8
Denison 62, Lake Dallas 14
Denton 70, Carrollton Turner 0
Dripping Springs 43, Austin McCallum 21
Eagle Pass Winn 23, SA McCollum 7
Edcouch-Elsa 48, Pharr Valley View 3
Elgin 31, Marble Falls 12
Ennis 38, Royse City 21
EP Burges 23, EP Andress 16
EP Irvin 26, El Paso 23
Fort Bend Marshall 49, Fort Bend Willowridge 13
Friendswood 34, Galveston Ball 14
Frisco 31, Princeton 14
Frisco Independence 49, Frisco Heritage 7
Frisco Reedy 40, Frisco Memorial 0
Granbury 38, FW Arlington Heights 19
Greenville 49, North Forney 38
Gregory-Portland 17, Floresville 14
Huntsville 65, Cleveland 0
Hutto 34, Georgetown 18
Lindale 37, Nacogdoches 10
Little Elm 42, Frisco Centennial 39
Longview Pine Tree 56, Mount Pleasant 25
Lucas Lovejoy 56, Frisco Lebanon Trail 20
Lufkin 24, Magnolia 18
Manvel 55, Houston Madison 0
McKinney North 62, Texarkana Texas 41
Mesquite Poteet 44, Sherman 21
Mission Sharyland 43, Roma 3
New Caney 63, Galena Park 6
Pflugerville Weiss 42, Leander Glenn 0
Port Lavaca Calhoun 55, Alice 7
Red Oak 77, Dallas Jefferson 0
Richmond Foster 56, Rosenberg Terry 14
SA Burbank 35, SA Jefferson 21
SA Wagner 61, SA Brackenridge 0
Saginaw 21, Saginaw Boswell 20
Seguin 50, Austin Crockett 0
Sharyland Pioneer 51, Mercedes 25
Sulphur Springs 32, Forney 13
The Colony 47, Frisco Liberty 3
Tomball 41, Conroe Caney Creek 19
Tyler 48, Wylie East 7
Victoria East 50, CC King 20
Whitehouse 25, Jacksonville 13
CLASS 4A
Alvarado 58, North Dallas 0
Argyle 67, Sanger 6
Beeville Jones 50, SA Central Catholic 34
Boerne 28, SA Antonian 22
Brownwood 35, Grand Oaks 0
Caddo Mills 36, Ferris 15
Carrollton Ranchview 49, Dallas Hillcrest 20
Carthage 35, Texarkana Pleasant Grove 14
Celina 58, Paris North Lamar 6
Center 59, Brownsboro 48
Clint Mountain View 55, Anthony 12
Crystal City 14, Dilley 6
El Campo 33, Fulshear 29
Fairfield 31, Madisonville 15
Freeport Brazosport 21, Sealy 20
Gilmer 43, Bullard 7
Hamshire-Fannett 15, Shepherd 8
Hidalgo 26, Brownsville St. Joseph 15
Kennedale 62, FW Western Hills 0
La Feria 49, Rio Hondo 28
La Vernia 56, Pearsall 0
Lake Worth 42, FW Benbrook 14
Liberty 56, Huntington 14
Longview Spring Hill 41, Silsbee 27
Navasota 42, Houston North Forest 0
Needville 48, Bay City 27
Paris 59, Anna 7
Pittsburg 20, Rusk 8
Pleasanton 47, Kingsville King 22
Raymondville 49, Orange Grove 6
Salado 31, Robinson 28
Sinton 52, Bruni 6
Stafford 30, Yates 0
Waco Connally 34, Lorena 24
Waco La Vega 49, Texarkana Liberty-Eylau 6
Wills Point 27, Hillsboro 21
Wilmer-Hutchins 43, Dallas Pinkston 14
CLASS 3A
Anahuac 18, Buna 14
Arp 36, Frankston 28
Atlanta 54, New Boston 6
Big Sandy Harmony (Gilmer) 44, Troup 30
Brock 67, Bowie 7
Cameron Yoe 44, Katy Pope John 7
CC London 41, Monte Alto 7
Clifton 73, Venus 6
Coldspring-Oakhurst 42, Trinity 0
Commerce 40, Lone Oak 12
Cooper 55, Paris Chisum 12
Diboll 43, Crockett 10
East Bernard 34, El Maton Tidehaven 24
Florence 42, Chilton 34
Franklin 48, Elkhart 22
Ganado 64, Bloomington 6
George West 34, Aransas Pass 10
Gladewater 22, New London West Rusk 19
Grandview 52, Teague 7
Gunter 49, Sadler S&S Consolidated 0
Hebbronville 20, Santa Rosa 14
Henrietta 33, Nocona 7
Hughes Springs 29, Jefferson 28
Jourdanton 55, Karnes City 7
Lago Vista 41, Little River Academy 20
Lyford 20, Falfurrias 14
Marion 30, SA Cole 6
Mathis 46, Santa Gertrudis Academy 6
McGregor 20, Maypearl 17
Pilot Point 45, Whitesboro 24
Poth 48, Poteet 27
Pottsboro 48, Van Alstyne 27
Rogers 45, Burton 7
San Diego 37, Bishop 6
Schulenburg 14, Danbury 0
Taft 47, Banquete 8
Troy 49, Jarrell 13
Universal City Randolph 35, Cotulla 13
West 33, Groesbeck 14
WF City View 20, Holliday 14
Winona 42, Alba-Golden 0
Woodville 48, Warren 20
CLASS 2A
Agua Dulce 70, SA Brooks 0
Albany 50, Menard 6
Archer City 57, Chico 0
Barksdale Nueces Canyon 64, Trent 0
Bogata Rivercrest 34, Big Sandy 21
Cross Plains 42, Miles 6
Evadale 45, Saratoga West Hardin 34
Gorman 50, Morgan 0
Granger 42, SA Johnson 27
Grapeland 45, Burkeville 22
Hamilton 47, Bremond 21
Harleton 27, Timpson 7
Hearne 48, Thrall 25
Holland 40, Thorndale 13
Kenedy 61, Woodsboro 8
Leakey 52, Eden 6
Lovelady 51, Colmesneil 0
Marlin 33, Rosebud-Lott 0
Maud 30, Quinlan Boles 0
Petrolia 42, Hico 37
Riesel 64, Moody 48
Shiner 63, Lexington 21
Snook 40, Bartlett 12
Tom Bean 34, Era 6
Van Horn 54, Jal, N.M. 7
Weimar 19, Flatonia 7
Wolfe City 18, Celeste 14
CLASS 1A
Apple Springs 22, Fort Worth THESA 6
Avalon 52, Trinidad 42
Balmorhea 82, EP Faith Christian 15
Blanket 47, Santa Anna 0
Brookesmith 61, Lometa 16
Bynum 46, Iredell 44
Chillicothe 48, Moran 26
Coolidge 34, Calvert 31
Cranfills Gap 64, Bluff Dale 14
Evant 52, Three Way 0
Garden City 78, Strawn 32
Gilmer Union Hill 52, Oakwood 6
Gordon 53, Zephyr 6
Jonesboro 50, Aquilla 0
May 34, Newcastle 22
Oglesby 80, Prairie Lea 39
Richland Springs 88, SA FEAST 60
Rochelle 65, Mullin 0
Saint Jo 58, TACA Storm 8
Sidney 34, Gustine 26
Woodson 56, Bowie Gold-Burg 8
PRIVATE SCHOOLS
Argyle Liberty Christian 52, Austin Hyde Park 0
Austin Regents 42, SA Holy Cross 6
Beaumont Kelly 22, Deweyville 13
Bellaire Episcopal 52, Houston St. John's 7
Boerne Geneva 36, Shiner St. Paul 17
Bryan Allen Academy 46, Lake Jackson Brazosport 24
Bryan Brazos Christian 67, Somerville 6
Bullard Brook Hill 50, Willow Park Trinity Christian 0
CC John Paul 42, Schertz John Paul II 7
Cedar Park Summit 52, Cherokee 32
Dallas Bishop Dunne 48, Houston St. Pius X 8
Dallas Episcopal 61, Dallas Greenhill 6
Dallas Parish Episcopal 57, Fort Worth Christian 12
FW Nolan 37, Dallas Bishop Lynch 6
Garland Christian 72, McKinney Christian 24
Houston Christian 35, Dallas St. Mark 7
Houston Kinkaid 36, Tomball Concordia 9
Houston St. Thomas 14, China Spring 13
John Cooper 28, Arlington Oakridge 14
Longview Trinity 64, Dallas Tyler Street 39
Lubbock Christian 20, Tulia 13
Plano Prestonwood 37, FW All Saints 17
SA Christian 24, Austin St. Michael 13
SA Cornerstone 17, Midland Christian 14
The Woodlands Christian 63, Pasadena First Baptist 12
Tomball Rosehill 35, Iola 12
Tyler All Saints 21, Cushing 6
Victoria St. Joseph 60, Rocksprings 0
Waco Parkview Christian 50, Granbury Cornerstone 0
Watauga Harvest 58, UME Prep 0
OTHER
Austin Brentwood 35, Yorktown 13
Casady, Okla. 34, Irving Cistercian 6
Corinth Classical 41, Imagine Intl Academy of North Texas 0
Fort Bend Chargers 48, Orange Community Christian 46
FW Covenant Classical 58, Arlington St. Paul 8
Joshua Johnson County 45, Tyler Willowbend 30
Lakeland Christian Academy 66, Dallas Academy 20
Rio Grande City La Grulla 35, Port Isabel 34
San Antonio Harlan 63, SA Harlandale 35
San Marcos Baptist Academy 27, Hallettsville Sacred Heart 21
Spring Branch Living Rock 64, Austin Hill Country 42
Tribe Consolidated 58, Seguin Lifegate 8
Tyler Heat 42, Fruitvale 26
Waco Methodist 74, Abbott 59
Weatherford Christian 62, Dallas Fairhill 0
Westwood 38, Round Rock McNeil 34
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Beaumont United vs. Beaumont West Brook, ppd. to Saturday
Forestburg vs. Savoy, ccd.
Longview Heritage vs. Laird Hill Leverett's Chapel, ccd.
Newton vs. Legacy School of Sport Sciences, ccd.
West Orange-Stark vs. Jasper, ccd.