High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 3-5 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 10-12:

UIL

District 7-6A Dist All PF PA

DeSoto 2-0 5-0 202 81

Mans. Summit 2-0 5-0 195 55

Cedar Hill 2-0 3-2 223 142

S. Gr. Prairie 2-0 3-2 145 128

Waxahachie 0-2 1-4 150 240

M. Lake Ridge 0-2 2-3 165 240

Mansfield 0-2 1-4 112 162

Grand Prairie 0-2 0-5 25 185

Friday, Oct. 4

(No games scheduled)

Friday, Oct. 11

Waxahachie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*

DeSoto at Mansfield*

Mansfield Summit at Cedar Hill*

South Grand Prairie at Grand Prairie*

---

Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Aledo 3-0 4-1 259 131

Burleson 3-1 5-1 255 160

Burl. Cent. 3-1 5-1 197 163

Cleburne 2-1 4-1 216 86

Midlothian 2-2 4-2 237 91

Waco Univ. 1-2 3-2 162 162

Everman 1-2 1-4 94 113

Arl. Seguin 1-3 1-5 93 236

Joshua 0-4 0-6 117 343

Friday, Oct. 4

Aledo 34, Midlothian 28, (OT)*

Burleson Centennial 37, Burleson 10*

Arlington Seguin 26, Cleburne 23*

Waco University 30, Joshua 27*

(Everman bye)

Friday, Oct. 11

Everman at Midlothian*

Aledo at Burleson*

Burleson Centennial at Cleburne*

Arlington Seguin at Waco University*

(Joshua bye)

---

Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Red Oak 2-0 4-1 277 140

D. Kimball 2-0 5-0 230 48

Seagoville 2-0 4-1 173 92

So. Oak Cliff 1-1 3-2 148 116

D. Spruce 1-1 2-3 120 157

D. Adamson 0-2 2-3 114 127

D. Conrad 0-2 0-5 38 260

D. Jefferson 0-2 0-5 33 298

Friday, Oct. 4

Red Oak 77, Dallas Jefferson 0*

Seagoville 50, Dallas Conrad 7*

South Oak Cliff 41, Dallas Adamson 8*

Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Spruce 7*

Thursday, Oct. 10

Dallas Conrad at South Oak Cliff*

Dallas Adamson at Dallas Jefferson*

Friday, Oct. 11

Red Oak at Dallas Kimball*

Dallas Spruce at Seagoville*

---

Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA

Ennis 4-0 5-1 212 103

Corsicana 4-0 5-1 190 113

Royse City 2-1 4-1 156 75

Greenville 2-1 3-2 162 115

North Forney 1-3 3-3 234 150

Forney 1-3 2-4 88 191

Terrell 1-3 1-5 57 183

Sulphur Spgs. 1-2 1-4 98 151

Kaufman 0-3 0-5 38 206

Friday, Oct. 4

Ennis 38, Royse City 21*

Sulphur Springs 32, Forney 13*

Corsicana 42, Terrell 7*

Greenville 49, North Forney 38*

(Kaufman bye)

Friday, Oct. 11

Ennis at Sulphur Springs*

Corsicana at Royse City*

Kaufman at North Forney*

Grenville at Terrell*

(Forney bye)

---

Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA

Mabank 0-0 5-0 191 66

Life Wax. 0-0 4-1 238 110

Quinlan Ford 0-0 4-1 194 113

Athens 0-0 4-1 180 139

Crandall 0-0 3-2 120 107

Mid. Heritage 0-0 2-3 166 182

Friday, Oct. 4

(No games scheduled)

Thursday, Oct. 10

Quinlan Ford at Mid. Heritage*

Friday, Oct. 11

Athens at Life Waxahachie*

Mabank at Crandall*

---

Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA

Godley 0-0 5-1 263 122

Hillsboro 0-0 2-4 169 175

Ferris 0-0 1-5 161 252

Glen Rose 0-0 1-5 127 220

Venus 0-0 1-5 104 293

Thursday, Oct. 3

Godley 67, Canton 40

Friday, Oct. 4

Caddo Mills 36, Ferris 15

Clifton 73, Venus 6

Wills Point 27, Hillsboro 21

Glen Rose 45, Gatesville 6

Friday, Oct. 11

Ferris at Godley*

Hillsboro at Glen Rose*

(Venus bye)

---

Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA

Grandview 2-0 6-0 253 71

Whitney 1-0 4-1 213 78

Maypearl 1-1 3-3 178 116

Teague 0-1 1-4 104 222

McGregor 1-1 3-3 178 190

West 1-1 1-5 113 210

Groesbeck 0-2 2-4 103 181

Friday, Oct. 4

McGregor 20, Maypearl 17*

Grandview 52, Teague 7*

West 33, Groesbeck 14*

(Whitney bye)

Friday, Oct. 11

Whitney at Maypearl*

McGregor at West*

Groesbeck at Teague*

(Grandview bye)

---

Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA

Palmer 2-0 5-0 186 63

Mildred 2-0 5-0 220 152

Edgewood 2-0 4-1 169 152

Buffalo 1-1 3-2 179 144

Rice 1-1 3-2 107 132

Scurry-Rosser 0-2 2-3 154 183

Bloom. Grove 0-2 2-3 139 123

Gateway Char. 0-2 0-5 71 254

Friday, Oct. 4

Palmer 37, Buffalo 19*

Rice 33, Blooming Grove 25, (OT)*

Mildred 58, Gateway Charter 27*

Edgewood 38, Scurry-Rosser 28*

Friday, Oct. 11

Palmer at Mildred*

Scurry-Rosser at Blooming Grove*

Gateway Charter at Edgewood*

Rice at Buffalo*

---

Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA

Italy 2-0 4-2 181 139

Bruceville-Eddy 2-0 4-2 231 157

Riesel 1-0 2-3 152 175

Bosqueville 1-1 2-4 181 240

Axtell 0-1 1-4 54 194

Itasca 0-2 2-4 171 137

Moody 0-2 1-5 136 287

Friday, Oct. 4

Italy 44, Bosqueville 43*

Bruceville-Eddy 49, Itasca 6*

Riesel 64, Moody 48*

(Axtell bye)

Friday, Oct. 11

Bruceville-Eddy at Italy*

Axtell at Itasca*

Bosqueville at Riesel*

(Moody bye)

---

Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA

Avalon 0-0 6-0 343 125

Milford 0-0 4-2 316 255

Coolidge 0-0 4-2 208 204

Penelope 0-0 3-3 234 194

Friday, Oct. 4

Avalon 52, Trinidad 42

Covington 72, Penelope 38

Coolidge 34, Calvert 31

Saturday, Oct. 5

White Deer 64, Milford 42

Friday, Oct. 11

Calvert at Milford

Avalon at Apple Springs

Kopperl at Penelope

Oakwood at Coolidge

---

* — denotes district games