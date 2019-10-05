High school football standings and scores from the weekend of Oct. 3-5 for the Ellis County area and schedules for the weekend of Oct. 10-12:
UIL
District 7-6A Dist All PF PA
DeSoto 2-0 5-0 202 81
Mans. Summit 2-0 5-0 195 55
Cedar Hill 2-0 3-2 223 142
S. Gr. Prairie 2-0 3-2 145 128
Waxahachie 0-2 1-4 150 240
M. Lake Ridge 0-2 2-3 165 240
Mansfield 0-2 1-4 112 162
Grand Prairie 0-2 0-5 25 185
Friday, Oct. 4
(No games scheduled)
Friday, Oct. 11
Waxahachie at Mansfield Lake Ridge*
DeSoto at Mansfield*
Mansfield Summit at Cedar Hill*
South Grand Prairie at Grand Prairie*
---
Dist. 5-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Aledo 3-0 4-1 259 131
Burleson 3-1 5-1 255 160
Burl. Cent. 3-1 5-1 197 163
Cleburne 2-1 4-1 216 86
Midlothian 2-2 4-2 237 91
Waco Univ. 1-2 3-2 162 162
Everman 1-2 1-4 94 113
Arl. Seguin 1-3 1-5 93 236
Joshua 0-4 0-6 117 343
Friday, Oct. 4
Aledo 34, Midlothian 28, (OT)*
Burleson Centennial 37, Burleson 10*
Arlington Seguin 26, Cleburne 23*
Waco University 30, Joshua 27*
(Everman bye)
Friday, Oct. 11
Everman at Midlothian*
Aledo at Burleson*
Burleson Centennial at Cleburne*
Arlington Seguin at Waco University*
(Joshua bye)
---
Dist. 6-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Red Oak 2-0 4-1 277 140
D. Kimball 2-0 5-0 230 48
Seagoville 2-0 4-1 173 92
So. Oak Cliff 1-1 3-2 148 116
D. Spruce 1-1 2-3 120 157
D. Adamson 0-2 2-3 114 127
D. Conrad 0-2 0-5 38 260
D. Jefferson 0-2 0-5 33 298
Friday, Oct. 4
Red Oak 77, Dallas Jefferson 0*
Seagoville 50, Dallas Conrad 7*
South Oak Cliff 41, Dallas Adamson 8*
Dallas Kimball 59, Dallas Spruce 7*
Thursday, Oct. 10
Dallas Conrad at South Oak Cliff*
Dallas Adamson at Dallas Jefferson*
Friday, Oct. 11
Red Oak at Dallas Kimball*
Dallas Spruce at Seagoville*
---
Dist. 8-5A (II) Dist All PF PA
Ennis 4-0 5-1 212 103
Corsicana 4-0 5-1 190 113
Royse City 2-1 4-1 156 75
Greenville 2-1 3-2 162 115
North Forney 1-3 3-3 234 150
Forney 1-3 2-4 88 191
Terrell 1-3 1-5 57 183
Sulphur Spgs. 1-2 1-4 98 151
Kaufman 0-3 0-5 38 206
Friday, Oct. 4
Ennis 38, Royse City 21*
Sulphur Springs 32, Forney 13*
Corsicana 42, Terrell 7*
Greenville 49, North Forney 38*
(Kaufman bye)
Friday, Oct. 11
Ennis at Sulphur Springs*
Corsicana at Royse City*
Kaufman at North Forney*
Grenville at Terrell*
(Forney bye)
---
Dist. 9-4A (I) Dist All PF PA
Mabank 0-0 5-0 191 66
Life Wax. 0-0 4-1 238 110
Quinlan Ford 0-0 4-1 194 113
Athens 0-0 4-1 180 139
Crandall 0-0 3-2 120 107
Mid. Heritage 0-0 2-3 166 182
Friday, Oct. 4
(No games scheduled)
Thursday, Oct. 10
Quinlan Ford at Mid. Heritage*
Friday, Oct. 11
Athens at Life Waxahachie*
Mabank at Crandall*
---
Dist. 4-4A (II) Dist All PF PA
Godley 0-0 5-1 263 122
Hillsboro 0-0 2-4 169 175
Ferris 0-0 1-5 161 252
Glen Rose 0-0 1-5 127 220
Venus 0-0 1-5 104 293
Thursday, Oct. 3
Godley 67, Canton 40
Friday, Oct. 4
Caddo Mills 36, Ferris 15
Clifton 73, Venus 6
Wills Point 27, Hillsboro 21
Glen Rose 45, Gatesville 6
Friday, Oct. 11
Ferris at Godley*
Hillsboro at Glen Rose*
(Venus bye)
---
Dist. 9-3A (I) Dist All PF PA
Grandview 2-0 6-0 253 71
Whitney 1-0 4-1 213 78
Maypearl 1-1 3-3 178 116
Teague 0-1 1-4 104 222
McGregor 1-1 3-3 178 190
West 1-1 1-5 113 210
Groesbeck 0-2 2-4 103 181
Friday, Oct. 4
McGregor 20, Maypearl 17*
Grandview 52, Teague 7*
West 33, Groesbeck 14*
(Whitney bye)
Friday, Oct. 11
Whitney at Maypearl*
McGregor at West*
Groesbeck at Teague*
(Grandview bye)
---
Dist. 7-3A (II) Dist All PF PA
Palmer 2-0 5-0 186 63
Mildred 2-0 5-0 220 152
Edgewood 2-0 4-1 169 152
Buffalo 1-1 3-2 179 144
Rice 1-1 3-2 107 132
Scurry-Rosser 0-2 2-3 154 183
Bloom. Grove 0-2 2-3 139 123
Gateway Char. 0-2 0-5 71 254
Friday, Oct. 4
Palmer 37, Buffalo 19*
Rice 33, Blooming Grove 25, (OT)*
Mildred 58, Gateway Charter 27*
Edgewood 38, Scurry-Rosser 28*
Friday, Oct. 11
Palmer at Mildred*
Scurry-Rosser at Blooming Grove*
Gateway Charter at Edgewood*
Rice at Buffalo*
---
Dist. 8-2A (I) Dist All PF PA
Italy 2-0 4-2 181 139
Bruceville-Eddy 2-0 4-2 231 157
Riesel 1-0 2-3 152 175
Bosqueville 1-1 2-4 181 240
Axtell 0-1 1-4 54 194
Itasca 0-2 2-4 171 137
Moody 0-2 1-5 136 287
Friday, Oct. 4
Italy 44, Bosqueville 43*
Bruceville-Eddy 49, Itasca 6*
Riesel 64, Moody 48*
(Axtell bye)
Friday, Oct. 11
Bruceville-Eddy at Italy*
Axtell at Itasca*
Bosqueville at Riesel*
(Moody bye)
---
Dist. 11-1A (I) Dist All PF PA
Avalon 0-0 6-0 343 125
Milford 0-0 4-2 316 255
Coolidge 0-0 4-2 208 204
Penelope 0-0 3-3 234 194
Friday, Oct. 4
Avalon 52, Trinidad 42
Covington 72, Penelope 38
Coolidge 34, Calvert 31
Saturday, Oct. 5
White Deer 64, Milford 42
Friday, Oct. 11
Calvert at Milford
Avalon at Apple Springs
Kopperl at Penelope
Oakwood at Coolidge
---
* — denotes district games