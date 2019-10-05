These are exciting times at the Waxahachie Daily Light. We are using existing information delivery systems to synergize with our business model, and it will be a win-win for readers and editorial content producers alike.

Now, let’s translate that into English. Instead of using carriers to bring the Daily Light to your neighborhood, we have switched to the U.S. Postal Service for home delivery. This move allows us to concentrate our resources on what we do: cover the local community in a timely manner.

Not all news has to be on deadline. Some of the most memorable stories I have written had to do with things that happened decades ago, like the record-setting game of the late Jiggs Ray, who set the Texas high school record for points scored in a football game in 1937. Talking to relatives and people in town about him was very enjoyable, and research into his team’s season gave me a feel for what the time was like.

Fortunately, you won’t have to wait 80 years to get your edition of the Daily Light. In fact, you will still be receiving the paper the day it is printed. Papers will go from the press straight to the post office and will go out that very same morning. The USPS mastered home delivery more than two centuries ago, and they employ local people too, which is a good thing.

Of course, the mail doesn’t run on Sundays and holidays, so that means we’ll have to adjust our publishing schedule. So we have combined our Friday and Sunday editions into a weekend edition that will be mailed on Saturday. This edition will have more pages than either day normally had, so readers should still get the same amount of local news as before.

And all the while, we’ll still be posting and updating stories on our web site, http://www.waxahachietx.com, as they happen, with links to stories on social media as well. (If you haven’t bookmarked our page yet, please do so.)

One of the things our print readers will notice is the lack of Friday night sports results in the weekend paper. That’s because our press deadline falls before kickoff on Friday evening. But never fear, because our stories and photos will be on our website as fast as we can write them, and they’ll make it into print in the next edition.

Our readers are the reason why we’re able to bring you the news, and without your support, we would not be able to continue to publish the stories that I am referencing. Thank you for continuing to read the Daily Light.

So instead of checking your porch for the Daily Light, check your mailbox — and also your computer. As always, we’ll be there with your news.