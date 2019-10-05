“I AM COME THAT ALL MIGHT HAVE LIFE AND THAT THEY MIGHT HAVE IT MORE ABUNDANTLY.” (JOHN 10:10)



Have you ever wondered why this promise made by Jesus to all who believe in Him, is not proving true in your life, even though you have believed in Jesus?

For most of us, it is because we want Jesus to save us from the penalty of sin, but not necessarily from the sin itself, because inside our own self, we realize we have not given up the sin. Jesus promised abundant life to those who would let Him save them from their sin, so they would not have to suffer the consequences of sin.

In other words, the sin creates its own consequences of losing the joy and peace of abundant life. Jesus conquered sin in the world, and He conquered death in the grave so that you could have the joy and peace of abundant life.



Sin must be paid for. Either you will accept Christ’s death as payment for your sin and live free of it, or you will live in bondage to sin and pay the price of death to your own life.

Self is a dead-end road, because self will never be satisfied. Christ is the road to freedom and abundance. However, we will never know that truth until we let Him deliver us from our sins.



