In the span of a week, the Monterey Plainsmen defense has had two of its worst games of the season, surrendering a combined 119 points to Abilene Cooper and Amarillo.

Because of that, the Plainsmen now find themselves in an uphill climb for one of four playoff spots out of District 2-5A Division I.

Amarillo quarterback Will Maynard threw for 363 yards and five touchdowns and ran for 128 yards and two scores, and the Sandies dominated Monterey in the second half for a 49-30 victory Thursday night at PlainsCapital Park at Lowrey Field.

“They made big plays (in the second half),” Monterey head coach Wayne Hutchinson said. “They threw it over the top of us several times. You just can’t make those kinds of mistakes in blown coverage or just not covering somebody, and give up big plays. Their quarterback and receivers did a really good job, so give them credit.

The loss drops Monterey (2-4 overall) into an 0-2 hole to start district play, severely damaging the Plainsmen’s chances at competing for the district title and potentially forcing them to have to win out the rest of the season to secure one of four playoff spots from the seven-team district.

Much like last week’s 70-49 loss to Abilene Cooper, the Plainsmen struggled to slow down the Amarillo (3-2, 1-0) offense. The Sandies piled up 517 yards of total offense and seemed to move the ball at will, scoring on five of seven drives from the second quarter through the middle of the fourth quarter.

Amarillo did most of its damage with the big play. Maynard had touchdown throws of 20 and 59 yards in the first half, then added touchdowns of 31, 4 and 34 before calling it a night.

“The one things we talked about with our kids is, what is the difference from non-district to district?” Amarillo head coach Chad Dunnam said. “Well, in district it matters. Our preparation isn’t going to change, our plays aren’t going to change, our offense and defense aren’t going to change. But what does change is when you get into district play, it’s time for some guys to start making plays. Any good team you watch, guys make exceptional plays, and we made some exceptional plays tonight.”

Monterey, meanwhile, struggled to move the ball on a consistent basis. The Plainsmen rushed for 272 yards, led by the 138-yard performance from Trent White and two touchdowns from Ty Williams, but got very little out of the passing game as quarterback Coreon Bailey finished just 6 of 24 for 74 yards and an interception. Backup quarterback Ky’Shon Harris threw for 119 yards and a 75-yard touchdown to Tyrie Tipton, but by that time Amarillo had the game well in hand.

“I thought our (offensive) line did a good job,” Hutchinson said. “We’ve just, still, got to get a little more consistent. We didn’t move the chains like I wanted to move, and it just kind of snowballed on us, kind of like last week. I was proud of our kids in the fourth quarter, seems like we get behind we kind of rally in the fourth quarter. We just need to figure out how to rally in the first half.”

Player of the Game

Will Maynard, QB, Jr., Amarillo

Maynard was outstanding against the Plainsmen, dissecting the Monterey defense for 361 yards and five touchdowns and rushing for 128 yards and two scores.

Key Play

Amarillo led 21-14 late in the first half when Monterey reached the Sandies 13. But a 4-yard loss by Coreon Bailey and two incomplete passes forced Monterey to settle for a field goal, and Amarillo took over in the second half to pull away for the win.

What’s next?

Amarillo hosts Coronado in its home District 2-5A, Division I opener at Dick Bivins Stadium on Oct. 11. Monterey has its bye week in district play before returning to PlainsCapital Park/Lowrey Field to host inner city rival Coronado.