It’s time again for the “Blazing a Trail for Literacy” reading initiative at Waxahachie Independent School District.



As most citizens already know, reading is a critical and fundamental building block in the educational development of our children. WISD believes that reading is the backbone of our children’s education. The Waxahachie Fire-Rescue, in partnership with WISD, is committed to promoting reading in our schools and at home.



As a way of promoting literacy, Waxahachie Fire-Rescue is excited to announce the 13th annual “Blazing a Trail for Literacy” program, a reading contest for first through fifth graders of Waxahachie ISD.



Parents will be asked to tally the total number of minutes read per day on a timesheet provided by your child’s teacher, and sign where indicated to confirm the information. The student who accumulates the most minutes for his or her grade level will be declared the winner. There will be a total of five winning students per elementary school, one student in each grade level. The contest will begin Oct. 7 and end Oct. 20.



At the conclusion of the contest, the Fire-Rescue Department will tally the minutes and declare the 2019 winners. This year, each winning student will be awarded prizes and ride to school in a fire engine!



“We are very thankful for our continued and faithful partnership with Waxahachie Fire-Rescue as we work together for this reading initiative. How especially exciting for our student winners to ride to school in a fire engine,” said Melissa Cobb, director for WISD's Partners in Education program.



According to the WISD website, the Partners in Education program is the result of a partnership with the Waxahachie Chamber of Commerce. The program's goal is to "encourage parental and community volunteer involvement." Partners in Education provides a number of opportunities for parents and community members to get involved on every campus.



For more information, visit http://wisd.org.



