The Waxahachie tennis team ended District 7-6A play with a 15-4 win at South Grand Prairie on Tuesday afternoon.

The Indians clinched a third-place finish in district play this season. They end their regular season with an 8-2 record, 5-2 in District 7-6A.

Waxahachie tennis will play a warm-up match at North Forney on Thursday, Oct. 10 starting at 3:45 p.m. in preparation for the area tournament, which will be later this month.

JV boys golf

MANSFIELD — The Waxahachie Indians M3 golf squad competed in its first ever high school golf tournament this past Tuesday in the Mansfield Summit National Disaster Tournament held at Mansfield National Golf Course.

The Indians took home a fifth-place finish out of 14 teams competing. Waxahachie was led by freshman Parker Lightfoot (89) who also tied for first in the tournament. The Indians were also represented by freshman Logan Smith (103), freshman Judd Dejong (103), freshman Jude Brown (104), freshman Collin Armstrong (105) and freshman Harrison Kester (106).

The M3 squad will compete again in the Grand Prairie Tournament on Oct. 17 at Prairie Lakes Golf Course.

JV girls golf

The JV played its first tournament of the year at Mansfield National on Monday. The team shot 435 and were led by sophomore Meredith Hallett and freshman Rhonda Springer as both shot 106.

Other scores for the Lady Indians were Azzy Lozano with a 111, Sydney Rodriguez and Emma Stevens both shot 112, Ava Workman had a 113, and Breanna Andersen had a 120. For the four freshmen, it was their first tournament to walk 18 holes.

The next JV tournament will be at Southern Oaks in Burleson on October 23.