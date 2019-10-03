Celebrating all things that “lean toward the odd,” OddFest returns to Waxahachie Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Singleton Plaza, 200 N Rogers Street. A parade will kick things off around the downtown square.

The Daily Light spoke to Sean Cagle, past Grand and Trustee of IOOF Waxahachie Lodge #80, the event’s host.

Q. The event is in its fifth year now; what new offerings will you guys have this Saturday?

We have been able to increase our artists (and) vendors every year. Some have been in OddFest since the beginning, but each year we have new artists. Also, we will have a parade starting at 10 a.m. The parade will begin at Singleton Plaza heading south on Rogers Street down to Jefferson, turning left at the Lodge Hall then back north on College Street.

Q. Tell me about the Independent Order of Odd Fellows Lodge Waxahachie #80.

Odd Fellows is a fraternity whose purpose is benevolence and charity. We have been working together in Waxahachie for over 150 years to help those in need wherever we can find them. Odd Fest is a fundraiser we specifically do to raise money to maintain our building that we have resided in for over 100 years. We are currently working on the dining area of the lodge to make it more useful for our growing membership.

Q. What can you tell me about this year's entertainment?

The entertainment will be Odd as usual. It will start about 11 a.m. and continue with periodic announcements for silent auction, tours of the Lodge, information about OddFellowship and the historic buildings in the plaza.

Q. How do you find the artists involved in the show?

Many of our members are artists and connections made through travels to various fairs, openings, and events have put us in contact with makers from across the state of Texas. Also, this year we have had online applications that are reviewed by committee.

Q. What other events do Odd Fellows put on?

In spring of 2019 we did our first OddFest Deep Ellum; we had a crawfish boil at the lodge and events in Dallas to raise funds for our varied charity work. We routinely participate in the Fourth of July, Christmas and the State Fair of Texas parades.

Q. How does your organization give back to the community?

We raise funds to provide for scholarships to graduating Waxahachie High School seniors. We make a yearly donation to Campfire Creek Therapeutic Riding Center. We sponsored a WISD elementary classroom and made donations of gift cards to the Baptist Children’s home at Christmas. Various other requests from individuals or groups come to us, and we do all we can to help.

Q. Is there anything else you want people to know about the event or the Odd Fellows?

All the Brothers hope to see everyone Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m in Singleton Plaza to enjoy the parade, art sale, craft beer, Big and Rich BBQ, Betty’s Tacos, silent auction ... live entertainment and historic building tours.

We are thankful to our many sponsors, our sister organization, Rebekah’s Lodge #381, Historic Waxahachie Inc., the artists, food vendors and everyone who comes out to OddFest in support of our great organization.