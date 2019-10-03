School districts across Ellis County took time Wednesday to honor the teams responsible for keeping their schools in tip-top condition every single day.

National Custodial Worker's Recognition Day celebrates the people behind the scenes who work to keep institutions safe and clean.

“They are the quiet heroes of the district,” posted the Waxahachie Independent School District on Facebook with a picture of dozens of its custodians. “They are the first on campus and the last to leave. They work tirelessly to ensure WISD maintains a clean and healthy environment so our students may harness their full potential.”

Red Oak Independent School District also shared pictures of its crew, thanking them for their “hard work” and “dedication.”

“ROISD’s custodians work diligently behind the scenes and help keep our campuses running smoothly,” the district posted on Facebook. “Thank you for your hard work and dedication to our staff and students! Your hard work and dedication do not go unnoticed.”

Midlothian Independent School District got in on the celebration with similar sentiments of gratitude, which were also shared on social media.

"We appreciate the hard work our custodians do each day to create an environment that is safe and welcoming for our students to grow," the district acknowledged. "Thank you all for making our schools beautiful!"

National Custodial Worker's Recognition Day is also referred to as National Custodian Appreciation Day. It is celebrated on Oct. 2.